I still feel like that kid sometimes, wandering aimlessly amongst labyrinthine uni corridors, missing the obliviousness from before I went and bit the apple, unconscious of

across democracy, schools, health and life. And in the seas of faceless crowds, leashed along by their Big Brother, I catch a glimpse of

,

of black. Lost, I ask myself: why bother? I still feel like that kid sometimes, watching the streets I lived on die like plants sprayed with glyphosate. Poisons in the monocultures on overworked fields, in

, Poisons in the

of

and

. Ballots spoiled by the WEF such that voting for change brings none. The restaurants I loved have all gone bust, an empty shop left like a pothole or a rotten stump of a torn-down tree. Lost, I ask myself: why bother? I still feel like that kid sometimes, wandering aimlessly around school playgrounds, haunting grounds. I’ve no desire to play their games but in my own game I am alone. One by one I fobbed off friends, one by one I broke hearts harder

.

bring a blizzard that would hide my body, should I let my life be lost to its cold. Lost, I ask myself: why bother? I still feel like that kid sometimes, who

, and let himself get caught just so he could feel the exhilaration again. Until, I became desensitised, even to that depressing high. I took a rope, tied a noose, and leapt from a branch – but feet touched back on the earth of hell; one belonging to Lucifer’s minions that try to claw all goodness from me. Lost, I ask myself: why bother? Why fucking bother? Why even bother asking why to bother? There’s nothing left here for that kid, the one who roamed the crags and cliffs overjoyed, with friends who chased and played games amongst the thickets, with

regardless of the time of year. Brandishing bilberries and blackberries, nourishing our laughing bellies. A graze or scrape or cut was but a minor obstacle; one overcome by a dose of fun and youthful being. Why bother feeling sorry for myself? Well, maybe something’s here for that kid, the one who took

and re-strung-up a discarded guitar so his aching love could be heard in song. Whether he played solo or together, it only mattered that the frequencies (to which he was acutely attuned to, but too hard to put into words alone) could be released in a form all knew and reciprocated with gratitude and awe. And music’s kick is but one spice of life. Why bother feeling sorry for myself? No, there

something here for that kid, the one who had Wordsworth wander into his soul on one English class. Followed soon after by Percy Shelley, he discovered that feelings could be voiced. There’s irony there: that a dead school system,

made to make slaves, could set a child’s mind dangerously free, breaking the carefully mind-forged manacles just in time for the truth’s reveal. Now sovereignty is in everyone’s reach, why bother feeling sorry for myself? And there’s something here for me, too. I have seen Gaia break through the haze to bless me with those warm sun-rays as I tread once-toxic wasteland recovering through new green growth. And though we find our tribes fractured,

broken, I’m finding I can take a cutting and begin

to tap into source; our divine spirits. When I know there are so many like me, why bother feeling sorry for myself? Why fucking bother? Why even bother asking why to bother?