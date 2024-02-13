Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the park one autumn day, when the beaten path could no longer contain me, tackling the bracken upon the wooded bank, I sought to learn what this world could be, should we be at home with the Earth. At the top, a beauty stood still that only engages those who look for it. For there was an orchard, left to time and flourishing fine with no human to babysit, feeling at home with the Earth. With hearts of generosity and love, a tree offered one of its fruits. I accepted, and within one bite I knew a world, not of concrete or suits, but one where I am at home with the Earth. While I could have stayed forever, surviving on the orchard’s labour, the branches gestured to take a seed that blossoms for a lonely neighbour, so they can be at home with the Earth. As they knew best, I made my way through the thorns to return to tarmac. For while I find no comfort here, I know it only takes one crack to plant a tree that becomes a home.

