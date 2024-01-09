Tell me what your name is

and what it means to you,

how it follows silently

to bite onto the new.

Tell me what brings you to this place

and the journey that you took;

the adventure that you carried

as the ground beneath you shook.

I hear your huffs and puffs of fear

but let it be known that you are safe here.

Tell me what you’re running from

and the way it snarls and barks;

the hateful eyes that locked on you

and its fangs like ancient sharks’.

And as you come to say its name,

I sense it catching up again.

Your breathing hastens, body tenses,

eyes go darting around the room.

And then the beast that shares your name

sinks its teeth in you again.

I see you crying out in pain

For the trauma’s starting up again.

The black dog has returned again.

You can hate me, if you must,

for thinking we’d not rattle the cage.

But I have not betrayed my word,

for we outlive the black dog’s rage.

I see your dog; I know him well.

But the leash needs turning the right way round.

For then the children can play with him,

for he is a puppy and not a hound.

Now that I have seen his tricks,

I know your dog is a good one.

Let us relieve him of his duties

so that I can ask you – what is your name?

Black Dog - by Tom Shaw