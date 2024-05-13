Dove with flaming wings (AI generated).

1× 0:00 -2:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let me give you some space to play and grow, for there's something magical in watching you blossom, and smile. Let me sing you a lullaby when the day is done, for there's something mystical in watching you sleep so deep that you smile. Yes, this life, it will tear at your heartstrings, but it's only to open you up so you feel more love. Yes you will cry in the flood that the monsoon brings, but it's only to wash out your eyes so you see all of the doves that rise from the rubble, like a phoenix might do when you've been born anew, and born to be you. Let me see to your wounds when the bees have stung, for there's something healing when we feel each other’s warmth and smile. Let me show you the ropes when you're all knotted up, for there's something binding when we untangle the mess and smile. Yes, this life, it will tear at your heartstrings, but it's only to open you up so you feel more love. Yes you will cry in the flood that the monsoon brings, but it's only to wash out your eyes so you see all of the doves that rise from the rubble, like a phoenix might do when you've been born anew, and born to be you. Let me wave you goodbye as you leave my life, for there's something freeing when you fly forth from your cage and smile.

Born Anew - A Poem by Tom Shaw

This poem comes from my first poetry book of the same name, “Born Anew”. It’s a particular favourite of mine, so much so that I named the book after it, and I chose to release it on Substack this week to mark the 3-month anniversary of the book’s release.

As such, I’d like to give away three signed copies to some of you lovely readers. Over the next few weeks (from 15th May to 29th May), anyone who shares this poem through Substack Notes or on social media will be entered into a random name draw (make sure to tag me so I see it!!). I’ll announce the winners in the newsletter on Sunday 2nd June and get copies out to the winners shortly after that.

Share

If you’d like to learn more about the book, you can do so using the button below:

Born Anew and Other Poems

Otherwise, feel free to share this poem on social media using the image version below. It is also available as a framed print on my shop, which you can see by clicking the button below the image.

Buy As A Framed Print

Music: Doctor Turtle - Lullaby for Democracy

My Substack is the home for all my poems. Please consider subscribing to receive my latest works as they’re ready. Paid subscribers (members of the “Tribe”) get access to all sorts of extra goodies, like a free digital copy of my book, “Born Anew and Other Poems”, early access to my poems, and lots of exclusive content. Your help goes a long way!

Thank you for the support that you give. I wouldn’t be able to continue creating works like this and bringing them to you without it.

With gratitude,

Tom