Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I Patient information collected. Fully followed suitable guideline. Invasive technique for biopsy. Diagnosis using microscope. Pathogen involvement suspected. Antibiotics used are first-line. No improvement. Potent agents next. Drugs prescribed within policy scope. Patient deteriorated quickly. Ventilator used but patient worse. End-of-life pathway recommended. Family informed there was no hope. Life support system disconnected. Time of death noted: 03:59. II Is something feeling amiss, in your view? Is dis-ease stopping you from feeling whole? I may not have some “magic pill” for you, but I am here to help you take control. By oath, foremost, I will do you no harm and instead listen to your voice and heart, feeling your frequency, holding your arm, sensing the points where we should look to start. Gradually we’re unravelling the blocks, that line the passages in to your core. I’ll share with you some tools from my toolbox; energy, nature, loving, and much more, so that when our time draws near to a close, You’ll have all you need for your future woes.

Medicine Men - by Tom Shaw

“Medicine Men” is a reflection on the state of institutionalised medicine, both from my firsthand experience and from the experience that many doctors, health practitioners and scientists across various disciplines have spoken about in recent years. This is contrasted with a more “true” view on what healing can be, and where I look to see us moving in a more sovereign future. I’ve linked some pieces and conversations below on this subject which I have found to be useful to think about:

With gratitude,

Tom