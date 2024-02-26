Dear Tedros, How does it feel - becoming irrelevant? How does it feel to know we don't buy it? Does it crack your voice when you rant, for we all know you're a hypocrite?

raises my brow, for your actions have hurt them the most. I have friends who are not with us now, for in their veins their blood thrombosed - others I know fight to go on, for they were tricked into your con. Even if you didn't

, you certainly

. But if that wasn't enough dystopia, now you're wanting control totally; by definition, in your accords, we must

. But we all know your plan is failing as healing grows in communities. We are sovereign and life-creating - without crisis opportunities. Our doors and hearts are open wide with no need to scheme or hide. How does it feel to lead the Worst Health Organisation? How does it feel to see us doing better? Does it cause you endless frustration, to know that we are the trend-setter? With love, Humanity