Dear Tedros, How does it feel - becoming irrelevant? How does it feel to know we don't buy it? Does it crack your voice when you rant, for we all know you're a hypocrite? Calling on youth raises my brow, for your actions have hurt them the most. I have friends who are not with us now, for in their veins their blood thrombosed - others I know fight to go on, for they were tricked into your con. Even if you didn't kill in your country, you certainly helped kill globally. But if that wasn't enough dystopia, now you're wanting control totally; by definition, in your accords, we must crown the WHO our overlords. But we all know your plan is failing as healing grows in communities. We are sovereign and life-creating - without crisis opportunities. Our doors and hearts are open wide with no need to scheme or hide. How does it feel to lead the Worst Health Organisation? How does it feel to see us doing better? Does it cause you endless frustration, to know that we are the trend-setter? With love, Humanity
A Letter To Tedros - by Tom Shaw
This poem is written in response to recent comments made by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the Pandemic Treaty, which was shared with me by. We recorded a reading of the poem as part of our conversation for her Substack, which you can find below.
The title and format is also loosely inspired by “A Letter To Dr Andrew Hill” by Tess. You can find that piece below:
For more about the WHO Pandemic Treaty, I can recommend the work of, who writes extensively about the treaty on his Substack.
Music - HolinzaCC0 - ChildHood (via FMA)
#StopTheTreaty
Thank you Tom for confirming what I see everyday the green shots of hope in our youth for sanity, reality and the importance of truth.
Very glad to have found you! Looking forward to watching you play an important role and be a leader of free thinkers.