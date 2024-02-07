Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published How can you remain anti-globalist when you are withdrawing from BRICS? How can you remain anti-warmongerer when you’re cheering the Zionist kicks? How can you remain anti-Big Pharma when poison shots are the source of your wealth? How can you remain anti-fear porn when you promote scare-stories on health? I do not pose these questions with malice; I pose them to make you stronger. For you do more than many others do, and I’d gladly see you go for longer. But I fear there are blind spots in your vision, just as there are in all of ours, and mine. But I check my mirrors and off to the side when leading a convoy up an incline. How can we remain fighters for truth when we still play into systems of lies? How can we remain helping the future when we do what caused our elders’ demise? How can we remain planting the seeds when we are digging on shaky ground? How can we remain harmonious when our actions don’t match how we sound?

Actions Speak Louder Than Words - Questions For Strengthening Integrity - by Tom Shaw

Here’s a poem which calls on all of us to stand in authenticity and integrity. Let me know how it lands with you in the comments.

Music: Kai Engel - Low Horizon

