Are you here to wage a battle

or are you here to help me build?

Did you bring your sharpest weapons

or tools to forge and gold to gild?

Did you come to compete with me,

or did you come to collaborate?

For I do not want to fight against you,

instead unite as we head to our fate.

See, there are bigger threats in life

than my character assassinating yours.

Food is poison, medicine is death,

neighbours are strangers and work is chores.

Nature is withered, living is robotic,

the news is lying and the lies are truth.

Right now, all’s the wrong way round.

So what use is giving me a missing tooth?

I’m not here to wage a battle,

I am here to help you build.

I choose to put my axe to wood

and hoe to earth so fields are tilled.

I plant my seeds with ample space

and feed them water, not the blood

of all the foes I wished to slay

who could have been my closest bud.

Then I watch the flowers bloom –

flourish in to being their own.

I make the space I want to inhabit

and somewhere you can say you’ve known.

So are you here to wage a battle,

or are you here to help me build?

Battle or Build? - by Tom Shaw