Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Labyrinthine history on Peruvian plains - lifelines and lifetimes in ancient sands: etched in blood, in sweat, in tears, cast to the desert by dedicated hands. Caricatures cradled by the sun’s glare, shining trails of the soil inbuilt. The wind’s triumphant overture heralding this man-made quilt. Imagine, in these alien times, creating such a majestic feat, where the will of men are sledgehammers, and, for destruction, they compete. In the fight for some recognition, these geoglyphs would be fleeting flames in the shadows of mental wastelands scarred with privilege - claims to fame. Yet, somewhere in the clamour, a voice raises true: What’s needed is a village t d l o r i a n w e s t h a e n s e e w.

I submitted an earlier version of this poem to a local competition, with a theme of “Lines in the sand”, to no avail. Upon revisiting it, I enjoyed the message it was trying to put across, but I wasn’t fully happy with the execution. Not seeing any routes to enhancing it, I knew this would be a great opportunity to collaborate with a fellow Substack poet.

immediately came to mind, seeing as we’d exchanged communications on travel and deserts (albeit not Nazca!), and I knew she’d be able to bring something wonderful to this poem.

I’ve also created an image version of this poem, which may prove easier to share with others given the formatting of the final line of the poem. Feel free to share with those who may benefit from it.

