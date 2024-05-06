1× 0:00 -0:46

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Churn them out and turn them in for we need to sell en-masse. Weld their joints and sand the points, bring out lustre from the brass. Tighter tension in the springs keeps them rigid - keeps them fit for the work they're destined for, and so that our target's hit. Once the people fit the mould, excess trimmed and engineered to crave anything we may make, then our profit margin's cleared. Turn them in and churn them out! Turn them in and churn them out!

Production Line Sonnet - A Poem by Tom Shaw

I originally wrote this poem as part of NaPoWriMo, which

brought to Substack. This version is slightly tweaked to ensure the meter is consistent throughout the poem - just like the products of a factory line.

Music: ROZKOL - I Can Make The Pieces Fit

With gratitude,

Tom