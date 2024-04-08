Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I'd hear you out if I knew how, but the black-and-white spiral won't say how. I didn't catch the stagehand's team setting scenes, making a few. The crisis narrative unfolds - I'm locked on dramas shown anew. I'd sing to you if I knew how, but the black-and-white spiral won't say how. Instead it writhes in bitter fury; snaking round a rotten apple. It hisses hymns of a forsaken place; hymns towards a hellish chapel. I'd hold you close if I knew how, but the black-and-white spiral won't say how. It churns the earth beneath my feet and hooks its tendrils in my boots. Dragged away by crooked teeth, I go where trees will not grow roots. I'd love you back if I knew how, but the black-and-white spiral won't say how. My stomach turns with revolutions, tangled in a fork and sliced apart. I munch on my own mushed-up mind and wait for the next programme to start.

The Revolution Was Already Televised - A Poem by Tom Shaw

An earlier version of this piece very nearly made it into my book, “Born Anew”, before I decided to save it in the hopes it might win a few competitions. It did not, and while I could have re-submitted it to other competitions, it awarded me the opportunity to re-visit the poem and make some changes to it, allowing it to level-up into the format that you see today.

The title is a play on Gil Scott-Heron’s spoken word classic, which is worthy of merit for many reasons. In writing my own poem, I had a lot of ideas in my head at the time around predictive programming, media scare-stories, colour revolutions and engineered crises that made their way into this poem. It takes a more surreal approach to how the media creates a “narrative” around the kind of things we should be expected to talk about and believe in. Fellow Substack poet and writer

Gil Scott-Heron also does with his piece, albeit less abstractly and within the context of the American racial divides of the 1960s and 1970s. Whenever I think I think of this poem, I also think of another musical talent noted for his lyrics, albeit a very different one to Gil Scott-Heron: Morrissey, and one of his solo singles, which has an excellent chorus in keeping with the theme of this poem. I’ll leave it below for you all to enjoy.

