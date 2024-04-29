1× 0:00 -1:40

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The teachers forgot how to teach. The police forgot how to police. The pastors forgot how to preach. The doctors forgot how to heal. The cashiers forgot how to cash-up. The leaders forgot how to lead. The directors forgot how to wrap-up. The managers forgot how to manage. The farmers forgot how to sow. The fishermen forgot how to fish. The gardeners forgot how to grow. The cooks forgot how to cook. The students forgot how to learn. The academics forgot how to think. The dreamers forgot how to yearn. The readers forgot how to read. The children forgot how to play. The parents forgot how to parent. The worshippers forgot how to pray. The soldiers forgot how to fight. The lovers forgot how to date. The knowers forgot how to know. The artists forgot how to create. The poets forgot how to rhyme - Oh, I said I’d do something for you? Sorry, I must have forgotten.

Sorry, I Must Have Forgotten - A Poem by Tom Shaw

Music: Sergey Cheremisinov - Labyrinth

With gratitude,

Tom

