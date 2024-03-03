1× 0:00 -1:13

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the deepest depths of the night, in the farthest reaches that remain untouched by rays of warm daylight, there is a rhyme lost in the ether. In the blackness of my woes, wrought in my own dissonant thoughts, tossing in its relentless echoes, I hear that rhyme calling for help. So I go there, tracking that tone. In doing so, I make it my mission to share with it a blanket of my own, keeping the rhyme from frostbite. We find ourselves in space together, I am shown how to wield my chatter. And so it may live in sight forever, in return I offer the rhyme my voice.

Why I Write - by Tom Shaw

This poem is a little piece about what poetry means to me, which I’ve written in celebration of reaching over 100 subscribers on Substack. In the time between making this post available for my Tribe members and in it becoming public, I’ve now passed 150 subscribers. So I guess it’s a celebration for 150 subscribers too!

In celebration of reaching 200 subscribers, I’ve also added an audio reading of the poem to the page. Thank you everyone for helping me make it here!

