Poems & Musings on Remembrance, The Mundane, and Fantasy

A livestream recording.
Tom Shaw
Jun 03, 2025
I was looking for an opportunity to test out an improved livestream setup, and I had a lot of thoughts swirling around my head on mythology, fantasy, and remembering divinity. So I took to the airwaves to read a bunch of poems on-stream, both from myself and other poets, exploring just this.

Here are some of the pieces of my own that were mentioned in the piece:

Thank you to everyone who tuned into this live video, and who watched the recording afterwards. Leave a comment below if it sparked something within you:

With gratitude,

Tom

