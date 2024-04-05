Physical and Digital Connections with Nika Murray

In this conversation, I am joined by Nika, who finds herself involved in all sorts of interesting projects and working under multiple aliases. For the purposes of this conversation, she is the lead on

- an organisation and community looking to promote values of and provide resources on self-improvement, philosophy and spirituality. She is also working with

- a one-day event in Brecon that brings together different healing modalities with music, arts and more.

We discuss the journey that has led her to being involved in this festival and some of the experiences she has had with activism groups over the past few years, exploring how it has informed the approach she takes in the work that she attends to. We also look at the role of technology in our modern lives, and where it makes sense to move away from a digital existence and into a physical one.

You can find more about all of Nika’s activities on her website, akinisa.com, and more on Vibehood specifically on their website and on their Substack.

