Flexibility and Responsibility with Lluvias ("Rain") Trozzi Newman

In this Tribe Podcast, I have a conversation with my good friend

(“Rain”), an entrepreneur, tech expert and founder of

. You may also recognise him as the son of

, and Lluvias does a lot of the behind-the-scenes work to help Dr Trozzi get out the content he does.

In this episode, we discussed the ability of someone to live a nomadic life , as well as to what level we should be responsible for our lives and the lives of those around us.

We originally recorded this conversation at the very end of 2023, with the intention of publishing it through Over To The Youth, however it remained unpublished as OTTY went through a process of decentralising its approach to public-facing content. I decided it would instead make a great fit as the first of my Tribe Podcasts.