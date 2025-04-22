Playback speed
Share post
Reading Poems & Testing Livestream Features

A taster of what's possible
Tom Shaw
and
Harry Radcliffe
Apr 22, 2025
Transcript

This video was taken from a somewhat-impromptu tester I did of Substack Live, where I read out some poems from my previous books and explored the capabilities of the current system. I was also graced by the

Silly poems
mastermind
Harry Radcliffe
, where we collaborated on finishing off his next silly poem for Substack.

It cut out the very beginning of the recording, I believe because there’s some sort of “preview” time before I actually go live. I need to play around with the settings more to figure this out.

While I would love the ability to be able to run these from my computer and schedule them more efficiently in advance (this feature is currently only available to Apple users, strangely), I think there’s something here that can bring the pieces of Substack poets to life.

Thank you for everyone who tuned into this live video with

Harry Radcliffe
Join me for my next live video in the app.

And make sure to subscribe to be notified when the next opportunity to join me live will be:

With gratitude,

Tom

