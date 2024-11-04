1× 0:00 -2:26

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The thought of fire beckons. Let’s gather sticks and bark that the forest gifts us and arrange them just right for a sacred ritual. With careful attention, with dareful ambition, the pyre can take its shape and a flame can cinder. The smell of smoke beckons. An amber in the core, like a pulsating heart, becomes a flick’ring light to which I give my mind. The haze of all my thoughts, the daze of all that wroughts, replaced by swirling ash that clarifies instead. The sound of sparks beckons. Receiving it gladly, knowing its healing force, in its caressing glow I come to remember: The primal side within, the chiral tides of kin. Awash with those warm waves, immersed in energy. The feel of heat beckons. Synchronised, we begin charging in to rhythm. The blazing ring open, I dance in the limelight. Playing a better game, chanting a better way, a hearth of heart and earth annealing my old soul. The sight of fire beckons. Let’s gather fellow man that nature has gifted. They’ll arrange themselves right for this sacred ritual. With dareful attention, with careful ambition, the pyre gives up its shape; our inner flame cinders.

Lighting The Kindling ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw

I love a good bonfire. I have very fond memories of the countless fires we made on Scout camps and at bonfire night parties I went to growing up. Immersing myself in the heat and smoke has always felt very relaxing for me, letting me ‘burn off’ the thoughts and feelings swirling within me, and its why I still love a good fire, smoky teas, or any sensory experience that brings me to that same state. They are times to pause, reflect, and have a fire of a new idea or mindset begin to catch within us.

The idea of my latest book, ‘Kindling,’ is to bring you poems that do just that; poems that act as a spark for the fire within you and whatever you may bring into the world. Following a careful selection of my existing unpublished poems, and writing a few more with this idea in mind, I am honoured to announce that ‘Kindling’ is available to purchase today, both physically and digitally, from my store.

All my paid subscribers will also receive a digital copy for free as a thank-you for the support they are giving. Just like paid subscriptions, every purchase of the book goes directly into supporting my writing efforts here, as well as my voluntary efforts with

and other organisations. You can get a copy of the book using the button below:

I’m also giving away one signed copy of my book. Everyone who comments on or restacks this poem with a few words on what it meant to them will be entered into a draw. I’ll then pick one name at random on the 11th November and be in touch with them to get their book sorted!

Thank you all for your support - I would not be at the point of releasing this book if it weren’t for your generosity.

With immense gratitude,

Tom

