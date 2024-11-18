Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My country, my sweetheart, I have to go for now. I would stay if I could, but - you've got work in the morning. You've become blind to the greedy and greedy for being blind. My country, my sweetheart, I don't know when or how you'll fix all that's kaputt - but I can't stop your falling. Once you ruin all you've built, then you can build from the ruins. So farewell, my sweetheart. I'll see you on the other side.

Bye Bye Sweetheart - A Poem by Tom Shaw

As this poem goes out, I am currently en-route to Serbia (via some other countries!), which is becoming somewhat of a midpoint for some of the different projects and initiatives I am working on, including some ongoing collaboration with the folks at Liberland.

I really love the atmosphere and the feel of Serbia. Is it a perfect country? Of course not - and no country is. That said, I much prefer living and working out of Serbia and other countries than I do the UK. With some sadness, and some optimism, I penned the poem above as a goodbye to England and the country of my birth.

I have a deep love for the places in England that shaped my youth, along with many of the friends and connections I have there. But, given the current political, economic and social climate of the UK, and the nature of what I do, I see no reason to continue residing there at this time. Every successive government seems hell-bent on following globalist agendas and deliberately encouraging its citizens to have an abusive relationship to its power structures. Until something drastic changes (which I do think is inevitable) there is no reason for me to try and build my personal life there.

My birth country, like many in the West, is run by bullies looking to extract every bit of value it can from me. Seeing Serbia and other countries has allowed me to see that there’s no good reason for the UK to be in such a sorry state, especially when other countries can provide just as good quality of life - if not better - at a fraction of the monetary and social cost. I still have reasons to come and visit the UK, but going forward I see myself as a visitor to the country whenever I return, although I remain a citizen on paper. I will remain English by blood and by nature. But right now, England is not my home.

I don’t think its a coincidence that so many young people in the UK are now seeking opportunities to live and work away from the UK. There are plenty of other countries that offer young people a chance of owning a home, support a family and comfortably cover expenditures while allowing a good quality of life. Living and travelling to other countries has broadened my own perspectives on what is possible in this world.

That said, I wouldn’t advise that everyone does this in the same way as I do. I think some people benefit more from a grounding in where they grew up than others. That decision to travel and write the world must come from within - as it did for me. Because everyone is different by nature, that journey is going to look different for everyone. It’s not my place to advise people what to do - the only person who needs that advice is me! In the same way, it’s not my place to advise my “country” (and those who believe what is happening to it is fine) what to do, because they’re not really looking for advice. Their need, like me, is to find certainty and direction from within. Whether they admit that or not is another matter.

With all this in mind, I’m honoured to be involved in arranging a workshop that

is running - for free - all around advice-giving, why it is rarely effective, and what to do instead. It’s open to anyone interested in levelling-up their communication and mentoring skills - it’s something that’s greatly benefited me and how I facilitate spaces, so I know it may be of value to others too. Check out the post below for more information and how to sign up:

Thank you for taking the time to read this piece. I hope it sparked something with you - and I hope to be helping you or someone you know to begin Writing The World soon.

With gratitude,

Tom

