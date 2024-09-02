It’s 1st September 2024 as I begin to write this. Currently, I am sat in Budapest’s departure lounge after my direct flight from London to Belgrade got cancelled shortly before I arrived at the airport. It also means I miss my bus connection to Apatin - a small Serbian town on the country’s western border with Croatia - and there are no other buses to Apatin today. It may be a case of getting to the next town over then ordering a cab to Apatin. We’ll see once I land.

Why am I going to some small town in Serbia?

Liberpulco.

I’ve had my eye on the Liberland project for a couple of years now. I’m fascinated by how countries and communities become established and how different governance styles balance individual liberty and territorial sovereignty. Liberland - a nation with voluntary taxation, a blockchain-based government and a big focus on voluntaryist principles - is certainly an unusual but interesting oddity as countries go.

Combine this with a festival stacked with great people doing great things, and my own thirst for a change of physical scenery and local culture, it was a no-brainer.

This piece will be a series of short poems and reflections for the festival’s duration - including the decentralised Forko events. I’ll be adding a new piece with each day that passes. These are also going to be released for my paid subscribers as a thank-you for the financial contributions that make me doing things like this possible. That said, I’m open to sharing some of these pieces publicly should enough people show support for my other works over the course of this week.

