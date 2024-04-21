The idea of coming face-to-face with death has been a theme that has refused to leave me alone this week. Late last week, I came to learn that one of my family members had suffered a minor stroke while abroad, and had an ordeal trying to get back home in order to seek treatment in the UK. While they’re now back home and beginning to recover, I can’t help but think about what may happen if the situation had been worse.

I’ve had conversations about death and how we perceive death as a society before, particularly in my conversation with Laura Samson, which you can watch in full below:

I suspect our relationship with the idea of death in Western society is not a healthy one - only exacerbated by some of the events of the past few years. It seems as though many reach their deathbeds full only of regrets and wishes of the things they had done in their lives. It is anything but the “meeting death with grace” that comes to mind, for me, in the likes of the Tale of Three Brothers parable in Harry Potter.

In this tale, the first two brothers, who wish for gifts which aim to subvert or avoid death, in the Elder Wand and the Resurrection Stone, operate from a place of fear, and ultimately succumb to death in unfavourable and unhappy circumstances. The third brother, meanwhile, seems to consider the idea of his mortality very seriously, and wishes instead for a cloak of invisibility that will allow him to avoid death for as long as he’s wearing it. He does not seem intent on subverting death, but with the knowledge that death must come to him eventually, he makes the fullest of his life, eventually gifting the cloak to his son, and coming to greet Death with grace and contempt, or, as the parable goes - “as an old friend”.

A scene from the film rendition of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, depicting the passing of the Invisibility Cloak from the third brother to his son, with Death ready to greet the brother.

It’s not all been so morbid this week, as you’ll see later on in the newsletter with some of the things that I can bring to you this week. But we’ll get the last little bit of death-talk out of the way first with something…

From Poets Past

I must admit that, until this week, I’d never read anything by the well-respected Robert Bly. However, thanks to the efforts of

here on Substack, I had Bly’s poem, “Snowbanks North of the House” reach me this week. I’ve read a few poems this week all on the subject of death, and I’ve exchanged in

this week too. But, something about this piece from Bly struck me so deeply that I felt compelled to share it with you all here. Sharing Bly’s work - a man noted for his work on the loss of elder guidance for the current generation of men - also feels fitting given the conversation I recorded this week (more on that later). Go read the piece on

Substack by clicking the link below:

From Poets Present

And now, to change tack: a love poem.

Saying this week’s poem is from a Substack writer is perhaps not the right way to begin as, while it’s a factually true statement,

has quite rightly earned praise and recognition as a powerful writer long before ever gracing us with her presence here.

See Margaret Atwood's Work on Substack

There’s one poem in particular of hers that I’ve wanted to share with you all for a little while now, and this week seemed like the perfect time to do just that. I find her love poem, “Is/Not”, resonating with me on numerous levels and being stacked with some excellent ideas and imagery. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Love is not a profession genteel or otherwise sex is not dentistry the slick filling of aches and cavities you are not my doctor you are not my cure, nobody has that power, you are merely a fellow/traveller Give up this medical concern, buttoned, attentive, permit yourself anger and permit me mine which needs neither your approval nor your surprise which does not need to be made legal which is not against a disease but against you, which does not need to be understood or washed or cauterized, which needs instead to be said and said. Permit me the present tense.

Is/Not - by Margaret Atwood

From Me

New Poems

A smaller one this week from me, but no less important. This piece arose as a result of one of the sessions I recently undertook with the guest of this week’s conversation. In the process of doing some shadow work (which Nika of

!), I came to know some of the personas that I operate through and worked to give them their own identities and traits. “My Marionette” details one of those personas. Check the piece out for yourself below for more:

New Conversation

I was intending to be in South Wales as this newsletter comes out, working on a project with David Cordes. As life happens, we’ve had to push the dates back a bit. However, I did instead get to recorded a conversation with him online at the beginning of the week. It’s a really great conversation from a man who, just like Robert Bly, has understood the impact that not having elders available to guide boys in effectively becoming men. Because we ran well over the time I normally allot for my interviews, I’ve increased the proportion of the interview available for free to a meaty 30 minutes, which gives plenty of good insights into David’s work and approach to the world. Check it out below:

And Finally

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. If you enjoy my works, consider checking out my poetry book, “Born Anew”, which you can find out more about below:

It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.

With gratitude,

Tom

Leave a comment

Share Tom Shaw