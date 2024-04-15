A slender puppet with no face and a thin dress, dancing on a ballroom floor to a large crowd

1× 0:00 -1:15

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That solemn, mighty dance my marionette makes; there’s no space for mistakes nor something left to chance. To please the spectators there’s no tears ‘til later, they're compelled to observe her solemn, mighty dance. That solemn, mighty dance my marionette makes; she pirouettes and takes leaps away from a stance. In reverence for the crowd, she finds her body bowed. The least that they deserve: her solemn, mighty dance.

My Marionette - A Poem by Tom Shaw

This poem stemmed from an exercise I devised as part of some soul and shadow work I am doing with an excellent mentor of mine, David Cordes. In one of the modules, I identified a number of personas that operated through me and gave them names, descriptions, and characterisations on how they behave both in “shadow” and in “light”. One of these marries to the “people pleaser” persona that I carry, named Helen, taking the form of a slender, expressionless marionette that dances endlessly. This combined with my reading of Metropolis, and an excellent line from the opening scene that described the stars as having a “solemn, mighty dance”, and I felt compelled to write a poem combining these two ideas.

Later this week, I’ll be releasing an interview with David on my Substack. We had a really fruitful conversation and I can’t wait to share it with you all. I’ll link it below when it’s out, but in the meantime, feel free to subscribe so that you get notified when it’s out.

I am gradually working on other poems for some of the other “personas” identified during that module. I’d be open to sharing more of them, so if you’d be interested to read them, let me know in the comments.

Music: The United States Army Old Guard Fife And Drum Corps - Boismortiers Concerto for Five Flutes No. 4, Mvt. I. Adagio

My Substack is the home for all my poems. Please consider subscribing to receive my latest works as they’re ready. Paid subscribers (members of the “Tribe”) get access to all sorts of extra goodies, like a free digital copy of my book, “Born Anew”, early access to my poems, and lots of exclusive content. Your help goes a long way!

Thank you for the support that you give. I wouldn’t be able to continue creating works like this and bringing them to you without it.

With gratitude,

Tom

Share

Leave a comment