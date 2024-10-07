Tom Shaw

The Badger's Path
A Poem and Reflections on Rage and Loneliness
  
Tom Shaw
2

September 2024

Haikus of a Forager II
More Poems and Reflections from Nature
  
Tom Shaw
7
A Learning Process
A poem, reflections on Substack, a gift of gratitude, and some changes going forward.
  
Tom Shaw
1
Wednesdays are for Wampires
An essay on making mistakes and that feeling of not being good enough.
  
Tom Shaw
7
Views of Liberland
Poetry and reflections to document my time at Liberpulco
  
Tom Shaw
1

August 2024

Pig People
A warning from childhood recounted as a poem.
  
Tom Shaw
4
Dream A Little Dream
A Poetry-Essay Hybrid
  
Tom Shaw

July 2024

Why Bother?
A poem from a dark place that became light once more.
  
Tom Shaw
1
Proof It Works
A poem and an essay on Bitcoin, its corruption, and its revival.
  
Tom Shaw
1
Are We Living In "The Itchy & Scratchy Show"?
An Essay-Poetry Hybrid
  
Tom Shaw
Haikus of a Forager
Poems and Reflections from Nature
  
Tom Shaw

June 2024

Big News Brigade
A Poem
  
Tom Shaw
