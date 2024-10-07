Tom Shaw
The Badger's Path
A Poem and Reflections on Rage and Loneliness
Oct 7
•
Tom Shaw
6
September 2024
Haikus of a Forager II
More Poems and Reflections from Nature
Sep 23
•
Tom Shaw
9
A Learning Process
A poem, reflections on Substack, a gift of gratitude, and some changes going forward.
Sep 18
•
Tom Shaw
8
Wednesdays are for Wampires
An essay on making mistakes and that feeling of not being good enough.
Sep 8
•
Tom Shaw
9
Views of Liberland
Poetry and reflections to document my time at Liberpulco
Sep 2
•
Tom Shaw
7
August 2024
Pig People
A warning from childhood recounted as a poem.
Aug 26
•
Tom Shaw
8
Dream A Little Dream
A Poetry-Essay Hybrid
Aug 12
•
Tom Shaw
8
July 2024
Why Bother?
A poem from a dark place that became light once more.
Jul 29
•
Tom Shaw
9
Proof It Works
A poem and an essay on Bitcoin, its corruption, and its revival.
Jul 15
•
Tom Shaw
6
Are We Living In "The Itchy & Scratchy Show"?
An Essay-Poetry Hybrid
Jul 8
•
Tom Shaw
3
Haikus of a Forager
Poems and Reflections from Nature
Jul 3
•
Tom Shaw
7
June 2024
Big News Brigade
A Poem
Jun 24
•
Tom Shaw
6
