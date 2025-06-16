Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger's avatar
Roger
1h

Thanks, Tom. Astute as ever. Re. Jordan Petersen - listened to, admired, got increasingly concerned about, then got increasingly disillusioned with, and now never listen to anymore, as a too arrogant, self-absorbed "voice" on the world stage.

Again, I offer "Moving Beyond Hubris" poem (embedded in my substack) as a challenge to all of us, and in this case esp Petersen.

https://open.substack.com/pub/rogerarendse/p/moving-beyond-hubris-into-our-higher?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=ql0vi

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Shaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture