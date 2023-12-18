What do I want for Christmas?
I want the fighting of our brothers to stop.
I want us grounded in stable communities,
planting the seeds to grow our own crops.
I want families free from digital manacles
and indoctrination from the media channels,
with children who know themselves,
mothers who know their children,
children who know their fathers,
and fathers who know themselves.
What do I want for Christmas?
I want the health of humanity restored.
I want the toxins out of the water
and fake medicine off the smorgasbord.
I want us reconnected to the Earth,
its energy clearing the poisons in our veins.
For there is no reason to sterilise its beauty,
to geoengineer or 15-minute-city it;
Its natural law can give us peace
and a space in which we can just be.
What do I want for Christmas?
I want the assault on life to end.
I want the wanna-be tyrants to loosen their grip
and reverse their current trend.
Their bankers wars and child whores,
satanic vices, compliance prizes,
fake divides and genocides –
all of that; it should suspend.
I want us all to breathe again,
to hold close to us our loved ones,
standing firm in the face of fake threats
so that our children can cherish our assets.
Sovereignty – our lives as our own.
Is that too much to ask for?
Maybe it is.
Maybe I should stay at home, stop the spread,
muzzle myself, get the shot,
eat the bugs, scan the pass,
give in, own nothing,
be happy enough to mutilate myself
and murder my offspring,
all because of “climate change”.
Santa Claus isn’t real anyways.
… or maybe, he is.
Maybe he doesn’t wear a red coat,
one designed by Coca-Cola,
nor declare himself to be
the naughty-or-nice Ayatollah.
Maybe he is a Saint,
one that lives in every one of us,
who’s called to the void of injustice
and fills it with gifts of unconditional love,
asking for nothing in return.
I don’t want anything for Christmas,
not if its lies or virtue signaling,
not if it’s a mask or phony facade,
nor anger and rage from a broken heart.
I’m not here to go out begging for presents;
I’m here to give out the ones I have already.
I’m bringing the things fake money can’t buy
– honesty, integrity, empathy –
and I will meet you where you are at,
with no strings or agendas attached.
I’ll share what is helping me with you,
for that is what will get us through.
What do you want for Christmas?
What Do I Want For Christmas? – by Tom Shaw
“What Do I Want For Christmas?” was originally published via Over To The Youth in December 2023 as a recorded reading with accompanying video and transcript. The poem resonated with people across the world and received thousands of views in the first 24 hours alone. Subsequently, Tom was invited to perform a live reading of the poem at the World Council For Health’s Better Way Live on December 19th 2023.
Loved the poem, alot of us were in the same boat, I couldn't believe people queued up for vaccines, and how everyone was falling for this, including my own family and I'm 72, I got covid from my vaccinated relatives and they had covid 2 and 3 times, and who would trust WHO?? I've lost trust in medical establishment, governments and MSM, I don't think I know my family anymore, and it has been very isolating.
Outstanding! So much wisdom and love poured into forging this piece.