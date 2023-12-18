What do I want for Christmas?

I want the fighting of our brothers to stop.

I want us grounded in stable communities,

planting the seeds to grow our own crops.

I want families free from digital manacles

and indoctrination from the media channels,

with children who know themselves,

mothers who know their children,

children who know their fathers,

and fathers who know themselves.

What do I want for Christmas?

I want the health of humanity restored.

I want the toxins out of the water

and fake medicine off the smorgasbord.

I want us reconnected to the Earth,

its energy clearing the poisons in our veins.

For there is no reason to sterilise its beauty,

to geoengineer or 15-minute-city it;

Its natural law can give us peace

and a space in which we can just be.

What do I want for Christmas?

I want the assault on life to end.

I want the wanna-be tyrants to loosen their grip

and reverse their current trend.

Their bankers wars and child whores,

satanic vices, compliance prizes,

fake divides and genocides –

all of that; it should suspend.

I want us all to breathe again,

to hold close to us our loved ones,

standing firm in the face of fake threats

so that our children can cherish our assets.

Sovereignty – our lives as our own.

Is that too much to ask for?

Maybe it is.

Maybe I should stay at home, stop the spread,

muzzle myself, get the shot,

eat the bugs, scan the pass,

give in, own nothing,

be happy enough to mutilate myself

and murder my offspring,

all because of “climate change”.

Santa Claus isn’t real anyways.

… or maybe, he is.

Maybe he doesn’t wear a red coat,

one designed by Coca-Cola,

nor declare himself to be

the naughty-or-nice Ayatollah.

Maybe he is a Saint,

one that lives in every one of us,

who’s called to the void of injustice

and fills it with gifts of unconditional love,

asking for nothing in return.

I don’t want anything for Christmas,

not if its lies or virtue signaling,

not if it’s a mask or phony facade,

nor anger and rage from a broken heart.

I’m not here to go out begging for presents;

I’m here to give out the ones I have already.

I’m bringing the things fake money can’t buy

– honesty, integrity, empathy –

and I will meet you where you are at,

with no strings or agendas attached.

I’ll share what is helping me with you,

for that is what will get us through.

What do you want for Christmas?

What Do I Want For Christmas? – by Tom Shaw