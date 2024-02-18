My book is out. A new poem is out. What a time to be alive. Let’s get to it:

Born Anew

First and foremost, my poetry book, “Born Anew”, is out now physically! Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible and who has already claimed a copy for themselves.

I’m running a giveaway where there’s 3 signed copies of “Born Anew” on offer, and there’s only a few more days left to enter. You can get all the details, as well as general information about the book, all on the article below.

New Poems

I’ve already released a few tasters as to the kinds of poems you can expect to find in “Born Anew”, and this week saw the release of another one. “The Fruits of Our Labour” is available in text and video form below.

Tribe Blog

This week’s Tribe Blog gives some more insight for my paid subscribers as to my future plans with the book, as well as more broadly with my writing. If you are able to offer something in recognition of the value my poems have given to you, then the article below is just for you:

Shop Updates

Both “Born Anew”, as well as this gorgeous print featuring “The Fruits of Our Labour” are now available on my Store. You can use the buttons below to take a look. Every purchase you make helps to support me to continue writing, and I’m incredibly grateful for your support if you choose to do so.

Other Updates

You may have quietly seen a new section emerge on my Substack, entitled “Other Stuff”. This will house everything I do that isn’t poetry-related. So far, I’ve added a few of my works from Over To The Youth on to here, including some of my articles and some of my interviews. There are a few more from the archive that I’ll probably add on too. I won’t be sending out emails when the archived stuff gets added, but I will let you know in these Weekly Newsletters what’s been added in the week just gone. You can check it out using the button below:

Poetry Seen Elsewhere

I couldn't go this week without mentioning

and her latest poem, “Hard Lessons”. Its a beautiful ode to one of her mentors and recounts her own experience learning the lessons the mentor allowed her to experience. Go give it a read if you haven't already:

And Finally

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. If you want to support my work, there are numerous ways you can doing that, including:

It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.

With gratitude,

Tom