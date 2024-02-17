This piece was originally published for paid subscribers. It is now available for all, for free. Subscribe to receive all my pieces for free whenever they become available.

Having been through a week that has seen me launch a book, a new poem, release an archive of non-poetic previous work on Substack amongst many other things, I figured this entry would come pretty easy to me. Surprisingly, it is not.

After much deliberation, I’m going to talk about my future. Where do I go from here? How do I follow up now that I have a book out? All that and more, coming up.

A Springboard

I didn’t feel particularly called to talk about “Born Anew” much when I first sat down to write this entry. I don’t have too much more to say on the book itself and its contents other than what I’ve already put together on its own page, as I want the poems to speak for themselves. I have also spoken a lot to its development within the past few Tribe Blog posts.

What I haven’t spoken about yet is my strategy with this book going forward. Part of my motivation for creating a book was to have something that people could purchase in recognition of my efforts if I’m going to readings, poetry nights or events. As such, I am not that fussed about launch day sales statistics etc, as this is really a tool for me to use much more long-term than that.

I do want to work on some other formats for the book though, first an eBook version and secondly an audiobook version. This is my immediate focus now that the physical book is out, and provides something for people who aren’t quite ready to purchase a physical book. I still want to do a livestreamed reading of the book too, which I now want to target as the 1-month anniversary celebration of the book. Stay tuned on all of that.

Similarly, I want my focus for the next phase of my work going forward to simply be sharing these poems with more and more people and to give the book a nice long life cycle as a result. I’m looking to take this book with me and do a lot more in-person appearances using the book as a base, so stay tuned for that. I’m keen on the idea of creating an expanded edition much further in the future, once I have other poems which add to the narrative that Born Anew tells, but that is much, much further down the road, and I have no intentions of starting that project any time soon.

An Inkpot

Of course, I am still writing more.

This should be evidenced enough by some of the additional poems that have appeared during the run-up to Born Anew that are not included in the book. But, beyond that, I probably have at least another Born Anew-length’s worth of poetry that is finished. Finished. This does not include the ones I am still working with.

95% of these poems I have submitted as competition entries for various poetry outlets and competitions. I have a few reasons for doing this. Firstly, some of the prizes on offer would help tremendously in being able to transition to doing this writing full-time. Currently, I am working 2 jobs which have nothing to do with writing in order to support both this venture, Over To The Youth, and anything else in my personal life. This is not the scenario I want to be in, as it limits my opportunities to be able to travel to locations in order to promote my book. But, I need some funds and resources to get to those events in the first place.

This is why I am so grateful to all my Tribe members who are reading this now, as it’s your support that pushes me closer and closer to a reality where I focus solely on my writing and projects that push us forward into a better future, like Over To The Youth. I plan on tweaking my offerings for Tribe Members soon as a thank-you for the support that you give, which I feel will give a better value package for the minimum contribution you are providing to me per month. Stay tuned on that also.

But, back to the competitions. Another big reason for me pursuing this is the exposure that can come even from placing in a runner-up spot. I’m really not interested in submitting poems for conventional publications for a comparatively tiny readership and getting very little in return for my submission: it is not sustainable and does not aid in my mission. The competitions, however, essentially provide everything that submissions for journals can, but with reasonable payouts, greater exposure, and the opportunity to network with others and present my work at events.

It also allows me to use the title of “Winner of the X Prize” when describing myself professionally. While I don’t necessarily like labelling our existence as such, so many of us are living in a society whose individual value as a human being has been replaced by labels, that it’s often difficult to appreciate a world beyond that (unless we can do some serious internal work to shift the frame of reference). It’s why so many of us gravitate to labels about politics, identity, sexuality and more in order to give ourselves worth; there is no recognition of our individual, inherent worth. That said, I believe firmly in meeting people where they are at, in their world and in their conception, then pointing out something that perhaps was beyond or neglected by their gaze previously. We do not help people by shouting at them what we think they ought to be; we give them space to discover that for themselves.

I see that as part of my responsibilities as a poet. I’m creating a form of art that invites readers to work with their own thoughts and feelings in response to the imagery and ideas that I share. My work narrows the focus as to the subject matter, but it is ultimately on the reader to give that piece a meaning that they can resonate with. This is why I avoid talking about the meanings of my poems wherever possible, as it denies the reader the opportunity to do this themselves - opportunities that are rare in today’s chaotic world.

And I’m excited to write more poems that allow for that.

A Journey

I’ve really been feeling a call for adventure lately, partly from desire to visit places to share my work, partly just to get new frames and perspectives on life through which I can grow moving forward.

A part of this also comes from a desire to see places that are thriving - or at least more so than nations like the UK seem to be doing. As much as I have a huge place in my heart for these lands, it’s evident just from my own observations and from conversations with others that the UK is no longer this illustrious beacon of pride that other nations look up to. Our infrastructure crumbles, our spirits fester, and those who want change are relegated to a realm of silence. It seems no coincidence that a number of my good friends could not be more pleased to be away from the UK and other major Western nations.

This isn’t about “escaping the cabal” for me. I suspect nowhere is safe from what a select group of technocrats wish to unleash onto the world. But I do think there are more inspiring places - and people - than others. And I do believe in surrounding myself with the most inspirational things possible. I also see my mission in life as being someone who can transverse the different societal narratives and personal contexts to give to people the best gifts I can offer them - again, meeting them where they are at. It is no coincidence that this is a big theme in “What Do I Want For Christmas?”. Broader perspectives of my own should, by their very nature, be able to help in that mission more effectively.

I like the idea of being able to set myself up with remote work (or, ideally - poetry!) and then live within other cultures for extended periods of time. With that in mind, where should I go? I’m open to suggestions.