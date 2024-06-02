This is perhaps not the title you expected me to return with after taking last week off to work HowTheLightGetsIn. But, by giving my attention from Substack a brief rest, I was able to use the downtime over last week to reflect a bit on how I’ve been using the platform and how I intend to use it going forward. I’ll cover some of the other changes later on, but for now, let’s address that title: “The Final Newsletter”.

I like the content that I include in the different types of pieces that come out each week, giving opportunities not just for poems and essays but also personal reflections on my experiences and on other pieces I’ve been reading. But, with how I currently use Substack, about 2-3 emails go out every week to free subscribers, and even more go out to paid subs. Admittedly, this is a bit ridiculous. So, to cut down on the number of emails clogging up inboxes, notifications, and unread posts in the app, I will be discontinuing the weekly newsletter and instead shifting many of the reflections and announcements that I use this format for into each week’s poem.

So, with all that said, let’s do this format one last time to give it a good send-off.

From Poets Past

In having a bit of downtime prior to HTLGI formally beginning, I had an opportunity to peruse the many bookshops that Hay-on-Wye has to offer, and in doing so I added a few new books to my collection. One of these was a very curious little poetry book from the late 1800s, “Ezekiel and Other Poems” by Barbara Miller MacAndrew, using B.M. as a pen name. It’s a lovely little green cloth-bound book with a golden gilt around all the pages.

Photos of "Ezekiel and Other Poems"

I can find very little information about this book or the author online, which is a shame because some of the poetry in this book is absolutely gorgeous. Most of the poems have a strong religious theme, but contain some striking descriptions and imagery. I did some live readings from the book earlier this week with my paid subscribers, but I want to share the text of one I found particularly beautiful with you now. This is a short excerpt from “The Sea of Sorrow”, exploring the impact of grief on an individual, using some fantastic natural imagery and comparisons to Christ to find an acceptance that suffering will be as a natural part of life. Enjoy:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It was the Sea of Sorrow: neither sun Nor moon did lighten it; the waters slept, And dreamed not as they slept, for smile not frown Did cross their face. Around the mountains swept, Like a great host at rest; and I beheld The shadow of Eternity lie deep And heavy on the sea. A sad chill wind Did wander by the shore, but never stirred Those dreamlike waters; and amongst the dim Eternal mountains, I could hear the tread Of solemn thunders. Common sounds of earth Were hushed to silence there: the voice of bride And bridegroom ceased; the reaper's song of joy, The victor's cry, died trembling on the hills That compassed round the sea, and never reached The sunless face, nor stirred the sunless heart. It was the Sea of Sorrows; and I saw The Master walk thereon. His robe was dark; The crown was on his brow - that mournful crown Which marked him King of Sorrows: this the gift Which his fair Earth presented to her Lord When he did visit her. For other men She twineth smilingly her laurel crowns; But unto Him she offered - woful gift - A crown of thorns. Yet he accepted it - Yea, he desired it, counting it all joy To wear that piercing gift. And wearing it, He treadeth, kingly, on the waters dim, Fairer than sons of men, though under skies More dark than the Earth had seen. For all things seemed To fight against Him: heaven was black with clouds, And terrible upon the mountains shone The feet of hurrying storms, the rapid glance Of scattered lightnings; then the thunders loud Broke on that lonely sea, and on the Man Who walked thereon; then met upon His head The sorrows of eternal death, and none For whom He died were found to comfort Christ.

Excerpt from “The Sea of Sorrow” by B.M.

From Poets Present

I was very excited to purchase a copy of Dr David Cartland’s “A Doctor’s Despair” anthology, and I originally brought it with me to HTLGI with the intention of reading it during the commute there and back. That ultimately didn’t happen, but I did get chance to read some this week.

I’ve shared some of the poems contained before, such as some of

‘s pieces, but there’s plenty of other great authors with works included in this anthology. I could have picked a number to include in the newsletter, but I really wanted to highlight

’s poem, “In The Hallowed Halls” and how it speaks to the multi-faceted corruption of the medical industry. It’s a subject I’ve touched upon in pieces like

, but Doc Malik does a great job at tackling it head-on in a thought-provoking poem. Enjoy:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the hallowed halls where healing's art should reign, A lament unfolds, a tale of epics slain. Silent whispers echo, truths left unsaid, As doctors trade compassion for an ego-fed thread. Greed's insidious dance, a poisoned waltz, where patient care becomes a trivial fault. Gold-lined pockets, morals cast aside, In the wreckage of ethics, compassion denied. Groupthink's shackles tighten, a binding chain, Individual voices muted, drowned in disdain. A collective silence, a conformity's shroud, Where independent thought is disallowed. Critical minds suppressed, like embers dim, As conformity blinds, veils wisdom within. In the absence of questioning, in silence draped, Ethics crumble, foundation scraped. A pledge forgotten, an oath betrayed, As silence, greed, and groupthink invade. In the ruins of what once stood strong, The call for healing has gone terribly wrong. Yet in the heart of this bleak descent, A plea for redemption, a call to reinvent. Let critical minds rise, like phoenix from the ash, To revive the ethics, restore the healing flash.

In The Hallowed Halls - A Poem by Ahmad (Doc) Malik

From Me

Substack Changes

There’ll be a few changes I’ve made to the Substack, all of which is designed to de-clutter your experience as a reader navigating everything I’m working on. Here’s some of the things to expect:

“Essays and Other Writings”, “Conversations” and the archive of “Weekly Newsletters” have all been merged into a new “Reflections” tab. Essentially, it’ll house everything that isn’t poems.

My “Metropolis - New Translation” project is now its own section in this Substack. I initially thought it’d be better to compartmentalise that project on its own Substack, but I’ve since shifted my perspective and it now makes far more sense to bring it back to here, under its own tab. Administratively its also a nightmare trying to manage it in the way I’ve set it up, so this makes a lot more sense.

Information about my last book, “Born Anew and Other Poems” has been moved over to my website. Future books (hint hint) will also have all the necessary information on there. There’ll be links over in the “About” section and on relevant poems.

I tried experimenting with a rotating schedule for paid subscriber exclusive content, but with how difficult it is creatively and logistically to have a rotating cycle of multimedia content, I’ll simply be sticking to one exclusive piece or opportunity for my paid subscribers a week, which might be a conversation, essay, gathering, or something else. As always, the schedule will be over on the “About” page.

New Poems

My poem this week stemmed originally from a Zoom workshop that

ran as part of her

. I’ve since revisited the original piece I wrote in that session, touched it up, and I bring it to you this week as “A Finely Processed Delicacy”, combining ideas around ultra-processed food, party etiquette, and more. Enjoy:

Giveaway Winners

Thank you to everyone who has re-stacked my poem, “Born Anew”, over the past few weeks. I’m very pleased to announce that the winners of the Born Anew giveaway are

,

and

! I’ll be getting in touch with the winners directly in order to get the signed book copies to them.

And Finally

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. If you’d like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or purchasing a book or print from my shop. It is the only way I am able to keep making works that people across the globe are telling me are reaching them in profound and beautiful ways.

It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.

With gratitude,

Tom

