Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ahoy there travellers and rogues, critical thinkers, truth seekers, all you disillusioned in droves by lying media speakers. This is your pirate radio and we're taking the airwaves back! You won't hear any fake news here, nor gaslighting nor doom-and-gloom. We've no need for mongering fear, nor anchors who just shout and boom. This is just the information and you do with it as you need. And the media we're playing's not underscored with agendas. No license fee for these hearings, songs without satanic stanzas. This is just the inspiration and you do with it as you please. Sing along if you know this one on how we stand in our freedom. Sing! Until the darkness is gone. And smile as you do it, my chum! This is your pirate radio and we're taking the airwaves back!

As with so many things in life, the idea of "that was the plan" came into play, and it didn't quite go that way in the end. Arguably, this final product is both more universal and gave an opportunity to have a lot of fun making the audio version.

by

on our language around technology (“cloud storage,” “airdrop” etc) being a reflection of this change.

As with so many things in life, the idea of “that was the plan” came into play, and it didn’t quite go that way in the end. Arguably, this final product is both more universal and gave an opportunity to have a lot of fun making the audio version.

My experience with actual pirate radio is limited, minus catching the odd pirate radio station by accident when using FM radios on occasion growing up. But, there is something about the idea of pirate radio and independent media more broadly that goes hand-in-hand with realising a sovereign way of life. I find it curious that Sealand - a micronation initiative which has very much inspired others like Liberland - has operating a pirate radio station from its territory as an important part of its history.

There’s something highly valuable about the shift in the media landscape that has occurred over the years. The rise of independent reporters and news outlets using new technology to bypass the corrupted gatekeepers of news, intent on spinning particular narratives to keep us in a state of fear, is a much-needed development.

To all of those individuals who are bringing truth to the world, and all of you who are supporting their efforts: thank you. You truly are building the systems that make the old ones obsolete, and I salute you for it.

New Year’s Listening

It seemed very fitting to announce that, with the release of this post, all of my poetry books are now available as audiobooks.

Every purchase of the digital copy of my book now comes with the audiobook included at no extra cost. If you’ve previously purchased or received a copy of my book digitally, please get in touch via my website and I can send you one.

You can also listen to them online for free on YouTube and Rumble. Use the button below to check them out:

Stream Audiobooks

If you’ve been on the lookout for more of my poetry to experience, I hope this satisfies you.

Thank you all for the support you have shown my work. I hope my poetry has sparked something within you.

With gratitude,

Tom

