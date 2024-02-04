What a big week! Not only has this week been my birthday, but it’s also seen the announcement of my new book and a new poem! Time we get up to speed with all the goings on this week.

New Poems

Why not just have one poem, when you can have over 20?

This week saw the announcement of my first-ever poetry book, “Born Anew”. It’ll be out on the 14th February, but in the meantime, please use the link below to read all about it and get a look at some of the poems included:

In addition, I’ve also made another poem from the book, “Nightmares”, available for everyone to read for free. I had a lot of fun with the video for this one too. Go check that out below:

Tribe Blog

This week's Tribe Blog covers the lead-up to the book announcement and some of the ventures I had in the UK this week. Check it out below if you haven't already:

My blog posts are only available for Tribe members to read, as a thank-you for the support they give so I can continue creating. You can join the Tribe using the button below.

Shop Updates

To coincide with the release of “Nightmares”, there’s a new print in the store featuring this poem. As a fun fact, the print actually came before anything else, and informed the direction that the video would go in. Use the buttons below to grab one for yourself if you’d like to support my work.

High-Quality Unframed Print

High-Quality Framed Print

Other Updates

A big welcome to those who are finding this Substack thanks to the piece that me and Rain Trozzi co-authored on his page. “The Importance of Gatherings” was a podcast we recorded for Over To The Youth that is still incredibly pertinent now and to the work we want to do with Over To The Youth. If you haven't seen the piece, feel free to do so below:

Poetry From Elsewhere

I’ve previously shared Margaret Anna Alice’s most well-known poem, “Mistakes Were NOT Made” in a previous newsletter. However, she has some other fantastic poems concerning the current events of the past few years too. Here’s one I particularly like, known as “Eulogy for the COVID Kapos”. Seeing as she’s on Substack, go give her a read using the link below:

And Finally

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. If you want to support my work, there are numerous ways you can doing that, including:

It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.

With gratitude,

Tom