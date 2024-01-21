This week sees the move to Substack, as well as a new poem, “Battle or Build?”. Both exciting things, so here’s a bit more on those!

New Poems

“Battle or Build?” is the first wholly original poem for this venture. It asks us all how we are attending to the problems of our time, and whether we choose to “battle” or “build”. Check it out below.

Tribe Blog

This week, I detail a little more of the context behind “Battle or Build?” and its creation, moving to talk more about my move to Substack and how I view technology more broadly. If you want to know why I’m fine using Instagram or AI-generated art, this is the post for you.

Shop Updates

To coincide with the release of “Battle or Build?”, an accompanying print, either framed or unframed, has been added to the Shop. I really like how this one turned out. Use the buttons below to check them out.

Other Announcements

If you’re reading this, then you should have worked out that I’ve now moved to Substack. I talk about my reasons for doing so in this week’s Tribe Blog, along with the reasons for starting an Instagram. Check out the Tribe Blog for that, but in the meantime, you can find a link to my Instagram below:

Seen Elsewhere

I’ve been meaning to share the following poem for a while, but other poems have nabbed that spot first. Today, however, I am very pleased to promote Margaret Anna Alice’s poem, “Mistakes Were NOT Made”. While the version that is currently doing the rounds is a reading by the phenomenal Dr. Mike Yeadon, in its original reading, Dr. Tess Lawrie does a fantastic job of it too. I’ve linked both below. Take a look via Substack below:

And Finally…

