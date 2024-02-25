Given the promotion I’ve been engaged with this week regarding my book, as well as other non-poetry related work I’ve had on my plate, I’ve been unable to make the time to share any big new poems this week. But fear not, there’s still plenty of other news to share with you, so let’s get right into it!

While there might have been no poems with the usual bells-and-whistles, those of you paying attention to my Notes tab might have noticed a few haikus submitted to

‘s Horror Haiku Club. I'll re-post these poems below, as well as a link to the Horror Haiku Club.

Lost to lonely seas. In the mist, a Harpy sings - just like my lover! Maiden Voyage - by Tom Shaw (Prompt: “Lovers”)

Dissonant string parts. Arms sale. Applause please for the composers of war. Chamber Music - by Tom Shaw (Prompt: “Chamber”)

I did, however, head to Bath to film a reading a very special poem this week. More to share on that soon.

This week's Tribe Blog gives a brief recap of some of this week's events as part of my trip to Bath, and some ideas I have for the future of this Substack.

The eBook version of “Born Anew” is now available for purchase on my store! Check it out using the button below:

Born Anew Giveaway Winners

A huge congratulations to Shirley Lumley,

and Claire James Grey for winning signed copies of “Born Anew”! I look forward to getting these to you soon!

I added a few more of my previously-written articles this week, including a contribution to The Daily Sceptic and another piece for Over To The Youth. You can check those out using the links below:

I’m in the process of working out what else would be good to offer to support and supplement my poetry. I’ve done things like podcasts and non-fiction articles in the past, which have been great experiences, but I am also conscious about over-saturating the ecosystem with the kinds of content that I could generate.

So I’m going to put this over to you: What kinds of stuff would you like to see from me?

I’ve created the following poll below with a few suggestions on things that could work, but naturally, if you have other ideas, I’d be keen to hear them in the comments.

This week's poem is one I intended to share last week, shortly before a poem from one

changed my plans with

I've long been a fan of the stories of H.P. Lovecraft and other writers experimenting with so-called “cosmic horror”. However, I only very recently discovered one of his other writings - a non-horror poem entitled “The Conscript” - which felt fitting to share given the subject of one of my haikus this week. With occasional rumours in traditional press of conscription for the ongoing Banker's War in Ukraine, it is fitting that I get to share Lovecraft's passionate anti-war poem with you now. Check out the reading below:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I am a peaceful working man— I am not wise or strong— But I can follow Nature’s plan In labour, rest, and song. One day the men that rule us all Decided we must die, Else pride and freedom surely fall In the dim bye and bye. They told me I must write my name Upon a scroll of death; That some day I should rise to fame By giving up my breath. I do not know what I have done That I should thus be bound To wait for tortures one by one, And then an unmark’d mound. I hate no man, and yet they say That I must fight and kill; That I must suffer day by day To please a master’s will. I used to have a conscience free, But now they bid it rest; They’ve made a number out of me, And I must ne’er protest. They tell of trenches, long and deep, Fill’d with the mangled slain; They talk till I can scarcely sleep, So reeling is my brain. They tell of filth, and blood, and woe; Of things beyond belief; Of things that make me tremble so With mingled fright and grief. I do not know what I shall do— Is not the law unjust? I can’t do what they want me to, And yet they say I must! Each day my doom doth nearer bring; Each day the State prepares; Sometimes I feel a watching thing That stares, and stares, and stares. I never seem to sleep—my head Whirls in the queerest way. Why am I chosen to be dead Upon some fateful day? Yet hark—some fibre is o’erwrought— A giddying wine I quaff— Things seem so odd, I can do naught But laugh, and laugh, and laugh!

The Conscript - by H.P. Lovecraft

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress.

It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.

With gratitude,

Tom