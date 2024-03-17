Most of this newsletter ended up getting drafted at the same time as last week’s newsletter, as I already had a pretty good idea of everything that I’d be able to share with you all this week. The one thing that did come onto my radar in between then, however, was the 1927 sci-fi dystopia “Metropolis”, which I watched for the first time this week.

Because of the age of the film, the US copyright has elapsed, meaning there are full versions of the film in the public domain available online. The one that I watched was an enhanced, artificially coloured restoration from Moonflix, with a bespoke soundtrack from The New Pollutants.

I had no idea I was going to be struck so profoundly by the film’s themes of engineered crises, manipulation of the masses and mob mentality, amongst many others. There’s a particular scene where all those ideas carry into a moment where the workers of Metropolis get so carried away in wanting to wage a battle that they forget who it is they’re even fighting for in the first place. I won’t say any more than that, as it needs to be experienced first-hand. I carried a small trace of those ideas over into my poem “Battle or Build”, but that poem takes a slightly different direction. Metropolis goes all-in, and its phenomenal.

Safe to say, Metropolis is not leaving my mind. I’m sensing there’s a lot I could say about this film and why a nearly 100-year-old film still has so much relevance in the chaotic times we are currently living through. I plan to read the novel version of Metropolis (written by the same author as the screenplay, with lots of details that the film cut out), immerse myself more in its world and in understanding how its able to do what it does so well, then come back to you with some lessons (and perhaps some poems!) on why I feel humanity would benefit from having more people see this film.

Until then, here’s what else has been happening this week:

New Poems

This week sees the full release of “Final Gambit”, which I originally wrote in response to a series of articles by

on geoengineering.

While the poem is full of chess references, the title - while still fitting with that theme - actually comes from an attacking move in Pokemon. The poem has absolutely nothing to do with Pokemon, but when the idea came to me to have this little callback to my childhood, and knowing it still worked thematically with the contents of the poem, I couldn’t resist giving it a nod. So there’s some fun trivia for you all!

Poetry From Elsewhere

This week’s poem I discovered thanks to Dr Iain McGilchrist. I found Master and His Emissary to be an excellent book, and it is still on the to-do list to work through The Matter With Things at some point. I was going back through some of the poetry readings he put online during the first COVID lockdowns in 2020, and this particular piece by Ralph Hodgson entiled “The Hammers” really jumped out to me in its commentary on the pace of life and growing lack of permanence in society in the early 20th century that still feels all too relevant now. I’ve linked the text of the poem below along with Dr McGilchrist’s own reading of the poem.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Noise of hammers once I heard Many hammers, busy hammers, Beating, shaping, night and day, Shaping, beating dust and clay To a palace; saw it reared; Saw the hammers laid away. And I listened, and I heard Hammers beating, night and day, In the palace newly reared, Beating it to dust and clay: Other hammers, muffled hammers, Silent hammers of decay.

The Hammers - by Ralph Hodgson

And Finally…

With gratitude,

Tom