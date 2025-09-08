Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Mark Spark
Hearts are hearts

Hearts are hearts that thump in one soul

Beating out times that take their toll

From far away places we pulse to say

There's no such thing as far away

Hearts are hearts connectedly

Ticking their talk in and outwardly

Whoever whenever whatever why

Each soul is one same

Over each heart one sky

