I’ve been involved with Anarchapulco since 2024, where I joined the organising team following me volunteering for them at their inaugural Liberpulco event. Not only have I taken on the volunteer management for their subsequent events in Mexico and Serbia, but I have also been blessed to have the opportunity to share some of my insights in facilitating community spaces and in the power of poetry for self-emancipation as part of the programming for these events.

This has been a really powerful cross-pollination for both me personally and for Anarchapulco that continues to produce powerful results. Most recently, I took on hosting and emceeing for the most recent online event: The Non-Conformist Series: Expressions of Freedom. Bringing together incredible creatives advocating for individual freedoms and liberty, including the likes of

,

,

and Brother Ali amongst many others, we explored how individuals in any walk of life and with any interest can harness creativity to successfully stand in their individual agency and be the masters of their own lives. I highly recommend catching up with the lifetime replays.

Get The Replays

As part of the series, I delivered my own talk on the power of reading and writing poetry for everyone in all walks of life to help make sense of the world around them and find an authentic path to living their soul purpose. This was a development of the talk I did at Liberpulco this year on the same theme, and I am now in the process of giving it a further major upgrade ready for the newly-relocated Anarchapulco “Genesis” in February next year. I am super excited for this, and look forward to sharing a stage alongside the likes of

,

, Andrew Kaufmann,

and so many other great names. Check out the full lineup and grab tickets below (and use the code MASTERYOURWORD for a nice little discount):

Anarchapulco 2026 ~ Genesis

In the meantime, I recorded a conversation as part of the ongoing Conversations in Anarchy series on Anarchapulco’s video platforms in which myself and other contributors to the event shared our reflections on the topics discussed and why this event was so important. That conversation released a few days ago, which I felt called to share with you all today as my “reflections” for this week:

This also follows on nicely from some of the previous conversations I’ve had with Laura and other guests as part of this series. Some of those I shared through Substack and email in a previous piece, which you can catch up on below:

In addition, I have done one further conversation with Laura, Catherine and Gareth Icke (also at Anarchapulco in 2026!) on the role of parents and the needs of youth in our current era, which also comes highly recommended:

That should be plenty more “conversations in anarchy” to tide you over until next week… but if you’re still after something more, I can highly recommend

’s conversation with Neil Oliver where they explore the very concept of anarchy and “rules without rulers”:

Thank you for making the time to read this piece. I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom