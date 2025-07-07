Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Mark Spark
Tom,

I am dreadfully behind on the homework you've offered me. By this time I should have written at least a half dozen epic poems, but instead I've simply been mumbling and scribbling and making feeble mouth sounds.

In honor of those who actually have useful ideas, I give you

"Brain O Brain"

a poem of metaphor, asking what if I find myself with the most perfect vehicle of thought yet without a driver's license? Woe is me.

Brain O Brain

There once was a brain

Who lived to contain

Within poetry's train

Hid personalities twain

Sort of caught on the rain

Of the storm of their brain

(Who's Able and who's Cain?)

A song of ultimate refrain.

And for those humans, especially younger ones, most especially those too well schooled and wishing rather an education worthy of the moniker, may I suggest, for careful considetation, Ralston College:

https://youtu.be/fyGitPDscqQ?si=MbwKq59piTiP1V3g

mark spark

