Today, I’d like to share two recordings that I did some weeks ago with Anarchapulco and for their Non-Conformist Series.

The first is a conversation hosted by fellow Anarchapulco staff member Laura, with myself and Mycelium Hub’s founders Marcela and Milan all talking about the search for meaning in the various contexts of the work we have done and continue to do. It was this conversation that has led to me collaborating with Mycelium Hub to run a session of The Fire Within for their members and with OTTY, and I continue to look for ways on collaborating with them. Check out the conversation below:

Following on from the “group format” of that previous conversation, I then set up a three-way conversation with Christof Melchizedek and Samantha Pilbeam on all things inner transformation, shadow work, modalities for self development and more. There are really powerful contributions from both Sam and Christof here, so I highly recommend it.

Finally, you can also find the interview I did with Miranda and Uly about their new comic book series, Rootless Renegade, inspired by Miranda’s true story of a life in anarchism - both the ugly and the beautiful.

You can find out more about everyone featured in these videos at the links below:

I hope these videos spark something within you, and I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom

