Conversations In Anarchy
Some recordings made with Anarchapulco
Today, I’d like to share two recordings that I did some weeks ago with Anarchapulco and for their Non-Conformist Series.
The first is a conversation hosted by fellow Anarchapulco staff member Laura, with myself and Mycelium Hub’s founders Marcela and Milan all talking about the search for meaning in the various contexts of the work we have done and continue to do. It was this conversation that has led to me collaborating with Mycelium Hub to run a session of The Fire Within for their members and with OTTY, and I continue to look for ways on collaborating with them. Check out the conversation below:
Following on from the “group format” of that previous conversation, I then set up a three-way conversation with Christof Melchizedek and Samantha Pilbeam on all things inner transformation, shadow work, modalities for self development and more. There are really powerful contributions from both Sam and Christof here, so I highly recommend it.
Finally, you can also find the interview I did with Miranda and Uly about their new comic book series, Rootless Renegade, inspired by Miranda’s true story of a life in anarchism - both the ugly and the beautiful.
You can find out more about everyone featured in these videos at the links below:
I hope these videos spark something within you, and I look forward to bringing you more soon.
With gratitude,
Tom
.
Tom,
I am dreadfully behind on the homework you've offered me. By this time I should have written at least a half dozen epic poems, but instead I've simply been mumbling and scribbling and making feeble mouth sounds.
In honor of those who actually have useful ideas, I give you
"Brain O Brain"
a poem of metaphor, asking what if I find myself with the most perfect vehicle of thought yet without a driver's license? Woe is me.
Brain O Brain
There once was a brain
Who lived to contain
Within poetry's train
Hid personalities twain
Sort of caught on the rain
Of the storm of their brain
(Who's Able and who's Cain?)
A song of ultimate refrain.
...
And for those humans, especially younger ones, most especially those too well schooled and wishing rather an education worthy of the moniker, may I suggest, for careful considetation, Ralston College:
https://youtu.be/fyGitPDscqQ?si=MbwKq59piTiP1V3g
mark spark
.