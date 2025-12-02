Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
2d

I spent Thanksgiving with my wonderful family and the majority were on their smart phones, 6 out of 9. I even told them that this is crazy, and then I showed them my flip phone, which they laughed at, and returned to their phones. WTBleep!

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://a.co/d/fy5rSdW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger's avatar
Roger
2d

I wish and pray for the very best in your life & your navigation of the very flawed social media platforms & choices about whether to continue or stop. WE need very creative ways to overcome the transhumanist technocrats who are anti-God, anti-human, and care NOT ajot about ANY good other than their narcissistic project. Let's give it a name: Luciferian! SO, don't be too disheartened; stay creative & courageous; and always ready to engage if needed.

I'm a comparable latecomer given my age, though use it in very mild doses, by choice- especially as I got heavily censored during the Covid fiasco-hoax for 'speaking out'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Shaw
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Shaw
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture