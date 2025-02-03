The works of C.S. Lewis were absent from my childhood - and I struggle to consider the few instances where I saw film versions of various Chronicles of Narnia instalments as part of that. As I have gone through my twenties, however, I’ve come closer and closer to delving into his works. On December 18th 2024, I finished C.S. Lewis’ That Hideous Strength for the first time, on recommendation from

and

’s excellent lecture series on the books.

Reading it as part of a complete trilogy, beginning with Out of The Silent Planet and then progressing to Perelandra, it was obvious to me why Cynthia felt so compelled to talk about these books. Over the three books, Lewis provides a brilliant critique in allegorical form of eugenics, moral relativism, and state totalitarianism in the name of “science” that began it’s rise in Lewis’ time and, arguably, is coming to full fruition now. I won’t say too much more on it here, mainly as Cynthia has already highlighted so many of its gems more eloquently than I could have done.

What particularly jumped out in my reading was the sense of soul and connection to the divine that characterise the protagonists forming company with the Pendragon - unlike the antagonists of the National Institute of Co-ordinated Experiments (N.I.C.E), who all attempt to narrow the definition of what constitutes life, in order for them to control it. This connection to the divine also necessitates a reverence for the mythology and lore that has made the towns of England what they were in that day, made intrinsic to the plot in the resurrection of Merlin, from Arthurian legend. The Pendragon company understand this, but the N.I.C.E are all too willing to destroy and desecrate the parts they cannot objectively rationalise, all in pursuit of their own transhumanist desires.

Lewis explored these themes across many of his writings, including his poetry, which is often overlooked considering his many other works that have (rightfully so) garnered praise. The very nature of poetry forces poets to convey their message in concise, yet beautiful and imaginative ways. Delving into his poetry following my completion of That Hideous Strength, I found that Lewis was able to do this with his own sentiments regarding the times in an incredibly powerful way, and I felt compelled to share them with the wider world in the hope that more may benefit from his insights.

I’ve selected just three that have something poignant to say about our modern condition, what we have done, and how we might heal. One is available for everyone for free, and the other two will be exclusively for my paid subscribers as a thank-you for their financial generosity.

I won’t include the full text of each poem in the body of the article as Lewis’ poetry remains under copyright. I will, however, link to places where the texts are available publicly for you to read at your own leisure.

The Condemned

Read "The Condemned"

Lewis’ concern for the increasing destruction of countryside life, and its replacement by the soullessness of industrial cities and politics, is one he shared with his close friend at Cambridge, J.R.R. Tolkien. And, it’s on full display in The Condemned in a particularly pessimistic manner.

We see that it’s not just the nature itself that is under attack, but the rich history of poets and people who put words to its magic, which Lewis makes explicit reference to. Their rich traditions and reverence for the man-nature connection is being gassed out like vermin, along with the spirit of England itself, in the pursuit of “progress” and of a caged, ordered, and highly controlled society. The relics of its culture are thus relegated to the “zoo” of entertainment as some outdated antiquity, and to create propaganda about how man with its “Guns, Ferrets and Traps” has triumphed over the “strange”.

It paints a sad picture - but there is still hope in my eyes. We’re seeing a rise of populism and grassroots protest movements, as the spirit of England comes increasingly under attack by postmodern and globalist agendas pursued by councils and governments. Here are ordinary people defending the “wildness” in England - its grassroots, communal spirit, and the right of an Englishman to have a home as his castle and to be free to work with its rich land. And it seems to be working. If Lewis is right that it cannot be tamed, then really it is the “Ministry” and its totalitarian desires that are “condemned”.