In this week’s maverick move, I decided to share a poem not from my upcoming book. Why? Because it felt right. Let’s get in to this week’s happenings:

New Poems

This week sees the release of “Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Questions For Strengthening Integrity”. I consider this to be a sort of spiritual-sequel to “What Do I Want For Christmas?”, which kicked off this formal poetic venture. It invites us all to ask where the contradictions in how we attend to the world lie, and what we can do about them. You can read and watch the poem in full below:

Tribe Blog

This week's Tribe Blog covers some of the background to “Actions Speak Louder Than Words” as well as other happenings from the week. Check it out below if you haven't already:

Shop Updates

This is a quick reminder that “Born Anew” will be available from my shop next week, on Wednesday 14th. It contains over 20 poems following a rough narrative of the journey I have been on on over the past few years. It includes a lot of fan-favourites, such as Black Dog, along with many other excellent poems. It’ll be available on my store, which you can use the button below to navigate to:

Every purchase of a copy allows me to make more poems and contribute more time to the other projects I work on, such as Over To The Youth. If you feel inclined to support my work, I would be incredibly grateful of you for buying a copy.

Other Updates

I’m debating whether to add an extra section to the homepage, entitled something along the lines of “Essays and Other Writings”. I’ve already had some backwards and forwards with my good friend Rain Trozzi on this, who believes there’s a place for that sort of content, and for the backups of non-poetic essays and writings I did with Over To The Youth over the past year or so. But part of me is also attracted to the idea of keeping this Substack purely for poetry, with the Tribe Blog being a little thank-you for paid subscribers.

What do you think? Is that something you’d be interested in reading? Please leave a comment below letting me know your thoughts.

Poetry From Elsewhere

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. If you want to support my work, there are numerous ways you can doing that, including:

