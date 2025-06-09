Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

Discussion about this post

Roger
1d

Thanks, Tom. Helpful insights and practices - your invitation resonates!

Allow me to share this substack which, hopefully, opens up other possibilities for practicing presence

https://open.substack.com/pub/rogerarendse/p/standing-together-in-awe-part-2?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=ql0vi

Mark Spark
1d

Me musing:

Best points in music and poetry are nestled between vibrational pitch notes and between lexicon defined words. Too often we focus on the emptiness of doing mind tricks of busy-ness, making it our busy-ness to be busy, like human doings instead of human beings.

Am I first a doer of goodness? Or am I better off first attending to my potential of loving kindness? Am I being loving? Or am I busy doing some loving to-do list?

Poet first, then typist.

Be, then do.

Attend first to the floodlight mode of human context, then and only then attend to your spotlight of word-smithing talent and potential poetry.

I try to grok in fullness, but I am only an egg. I feel I must listen to the silence before barking my noise. Then the next silence, the next unknowing after the know-it-all yapping and doing, becomes a more beautiful silence.

Thanks, Tom.

mark spark

.

