Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published December last did drag: There were no scenes Of white diamonds waltzing in the wind, Giving the hills and their battle-worn greens A chance to rest their grass-blades that had thinned. No - that winter lacked in magic icing That puckers lips in need of some sherry. And now the year's returned to here, hacking At the time like a blunt knife at turkey. Oh fickle frost - will you dare face the damsel Wishing for walks in the snow with a knight? Will you guide home each Gretel and Hansel From gingerbread rushes back to the light? My heart grows cold for fear you're ever gone. Come back, Jack Frost! For you we still hold on.

Sonnet for Jack Frost ~ By Tom Shaw

This poem came from me reflecting on the snowfalls of my childhood - and how I feel I’ve seen very little of the sorts since. Perhaps our chemical and electromagnetic fuckery of the weather has something to do with it?

This aside, I find myself tapping in more and more to the emotions and sentiments of childhood in my work. This is a time when dogma and projections of others have not (or are only just) beginning to create false narratives about who we are and the world around us. The purity of intention from our origin states is what gets obscured in the fires that flare up in our lives and the adverse experiences we gather, melting the “white diamonds” that once brought us joy.

For me, reminders of this state of being are reminders to tune into the magic of life and of exploration. Poetry has become an essential part of that process for me, allowing me to bring the energy and learnings of my past selves into the present moment in a way that serves me. It is my process for rewriting the narratives of the past that are leaving me blocked in the present and unclear of how to progress into the future. Moreover, it brings me great joy that I see my first cohort of students tapping into that through my Master Your Word sessions.

All this leads into my plans for the months ahead, which I feel called to share with you all. Bearing in mind these are still “plans” and things can change in-between now and then, here are some of the things you can expect to see soon:

Leave a comment to let me know which of these additions you are most excited for:

I have one or two ideas which will take longer to develop, and I expect I won’t have news on those until this time next year at the earliest - all the more reason to subscribe to updates if you haven’t already:

Thank you for taking the time to read this piece and others of mine throughout the year. Whether you are all-in on Christmas celebrations currently, or focusing on more solstice-oriented practises like Lara J Day’s 13 Sacred Nights, I hope you find nourishment and healing in the days ahead, however you choose to make your time.

