Sonnet for Jack Frost
A Seasonal Poem
December last did drag: There were no scenes Of white diamonds waltzing in the wind, Giving the hills and their battle-worn greens A chance to rest their grass-blades that had thinned. No - that winter lacked in magic icing That puckers lips in need of some sherry. And now the year's returned to here, hacking At the time like a blunt knife at turkey. Oh fickle frost - will you dare face the damsel Wishing for walks in the snow with a knight? Will you guide home each Gretel and Hansel From gingerbread rushes back to the light? My heart grows cold for fear you're ever gone. Come back, Jack Frost! For you we still hold on.
Sonnet for Jack Frost ~ By Tom Shaw
This poem came from me reflecting on the snowfalls of my childhood - and how I feel I’ve seen very little of the sorts since. Perhaps our chemical and electromagnetic fuckery of the weather has something to do with it?
This aside, I find myself tapping in more and more to the emotions and sentiments of childhood in my work. This is a time when dogma and projections of others have not (or are only just) beginning to create false narratives about who we are and the world around us. The purity of intention from our origin states is what gets obscured in the fires that flare up in our lives and the adverse experiences we gather, melting the “white diamonds” that once brought us joy.
For me, reminders of this state of being are reminders to tune into the magic of life and of exploration. Poetry has become an essential part of that process for me, allowing me to bring the energy and learnings of my past selves into the present moment in a way that serves me. It is my process for rewriting the narratives of the past that are leaving me blocked in the present and unclear of how to progress into the future. Moreover, it brings me great joy that I see my first cohort of students tapping into that through my Master Your Word sessions.
All this leads into my plans for the months ahead, which I feel called to share with you all. Bearing in mind these are still “plans” and things can change in-between now and then, here are some of the things you can expect to see soon:
I’m working on a series of poetic meditations, with the first one being made available to everyone who subscribes to email updates. This will be replacing the current offering of a digital copy of Go Forth, Butterfly! (so make sure to subscribe now if you want access to both!)
I’m also delivering a number of these poetic meditations live at various in-person events throughout the year.
My past poetry books will see new editions made, with fresh cover art and typesetting, updated forewords, and possibly some extra secrets to find. The prices will be going up to reflect these changes as well as increasing print costs and inflation, so feel free to purchase copies now to take advantage of the lower fiat price point.
I am already delivering live writing exercises as part of my appearances on other people’s podcasts, and I plan on recording some of my own to continue showcasing the power of poetry for self-emancipation.
I’ll be expanding the range of poetic rituals I offer as 1-on-1 sessions, including Poetic Tasseography and Poetic Dreamwork. These will exist as separate offerings from Master Your Word 1-on-1 course and my CandleWrite monthly circles.
Leave a comment to let me know which of these additions you are most excited for:
I have one or two ideas which will take longer to develop, and I expect I won’t have news on those until this time next year at the earliest - all the more reason to subscribe to updates if you haven’t already:
Thank you for taking the time to read this piece and others of mine throughout the year. Whether you are all-in on Christmas celebrations currently, or focusing on more solstice-oriented practises like Lara J Day’s 13 Sacred Nights, I hope you find nourishment and healing in the days ahead, however you choose to make your time.
With gratitude,
Tom
Poetry is the language of the soul. It’s time to listen to what it has to say.
Thanks for 2025, Tom! Merry Christmas and a Happy Holliday season!! We are the creators of our lives so no reason to wish anything in particular. Just some great time, lively and cozy gatherings with your loved ones!
I love Jack Frost and your sonnet captured his magic perfectly ✨