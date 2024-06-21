This piece has arisen as a result of a friendship and my own inquiry into spirituality. The friend who inspired this piece has recently begun offering astrological readings and spell castings for clients through online calls. If you’re interested in working with her (which I highly recommend!), you can use the button below to navigate to her Instagram, where you can reach out to her:

As I send this piece out to you, I will be on my way with a friend to see Chrissy Philp, who is well-regarded for her astrological and spiritual insights into the world. I’ve been wanting to meet up with Chrissy for some time, having heard very positive things from some of our mutual friends regarding her work. However, it is only through making a new friend recently that it felt right to finally make this happen, for both us.

Had you asked me around a year ago what I thought of witchcraft, I would have most likely laughed it off as some pseudoscience. However, as my appreciation of energetic and spiritual practises grew, upon meeting someone who declared themselves to be a witch, I was in a place where I could really entertain it seriously. Now, I feel confident saying there is something to that craft.

Today, I’d like to outline some key elements of my own spiritual journey in recent years and, in doing so, explain some of the ideas that have helped sway me into seeing that there is something very true about what these ancient spiritual practises can offer. And I’d appreciate some feedback from you in the comments about your own spiritual or religious practises and how they have impacted your life.

Energy and Crystals

My journey into an appreciation of spirituality was, first, with an understanding of energy. As a consequence of the connections I made through the Covid era, I became aware that energy and frequency were able to produce all kinds of phenomena that is lost on academia and the medical/scientific education system - despite being scientifically demonstrable. This included Luc Montagnier’s experiments in generating DNA in pure water through electromagnetic frequencies, experiments in creating hybrid worms through EM radiation, the effects of EM radiation that are well recorded in Arthur Firstenberg’s “The Invisible Rainbow”, and of the genuinely powerful healing that an understanding of meridians can have.

Perhaps most notably for the context of this piece, I realised there was something real to crystal work. I went to a multi-day workshop

and

where they demonstrated the power of their frequency healing devices, which included what was essentially a silicone and magnet crystal which could hold one of the VitalField programs and continuously emit the relevant frequencies. On learning this, I was brought back to the stories my grandma's partner used to tell me about creating crystal radios and, suddenly, it became obvious - if crystals can conduct and emit frequency, and they can be re-programmed to alter some of those frequencies, then there might well be something to ancient and traditional crystal healing practises that was very real. Since then I've come to know a few people who swear by the difference that various crystals have m

Consciousness and Reincarnation

All this came at a time when my understanding of consciousness was also shifting. I’ve spoken to some of my views on consciousness before and, since writing that piece, I feel comfortable saying that consciousness is a far more primordial, higher-dimensional force that gets embodied into the forms we live in for specific reasons.

For me, reincarnation fits in to this as a means of a collective consciousness continuing the experimentation of various traits it embodies for whatever reasons are necessary. There are so many irrefutable stories of people knowing information from past lives that has both been verified, and there’s no way they could have known those things otherwise. Then, there’s phenomena like certain Tibetan Buddhist Monks being able to accurately predict the next body they will be born in to. Even Carl Sagan - one of the most well-known astronomers and space scientists of the 20th century - conceded that reincarnation probably existed, and towards the end of his life tried to sought funds to research the phenomena in a scientific capacity.

Carl Sagan

All this to say, I believe in forms of wisdom and consciousness beyond what we are able to directly embody in our lives. I believe many ancient traditions and tribes across the world had an acute understanding of its importance. How much have we lost in recent years in disregarding whatever truth these traditions could speak to, for seeming “irrational” or “unreal”? I suspect a lot.

Stories of Ancients Told Anew

This brings me to witchcraft. Just as shamanic and spiritual traditions exist in tribes across the world, which speak to a consciousness and energy beyond the material realm and which channel it for healing, manifestation and so forth, I see witchcraft as being exactly this, predominately in Europe and the Northern hemisphere. And, when we know there are so many truths to the herbalist, astrological and frequency-based practises of witches, it doesn’t surprise me that we’re beginning to see a resurgence in the West of this form of healing and understanding of the world we inhabit. Will there be charlatans and frauds in this field, or those who believe they can naively be effective witches without a deep respect and understanding of the practises they wish to perform? Of course there will, but this is not something unique to the fields of traditional and spiritual practises. And when it is clear that so many ancient advanced civilisations were able to thrive on astrological, energetic and spiritual principles, it makes it even more ridiculous that we write off all of these practises as “unscientific” or devoid from reality.

My spiritual journey is still in its early days, but I can already tell the inquiry into my own divinity and spirituality will influence the trajectory of some of my poetic works going forward. And I am all here for it. I look forward to exploring the work more of both witches, Wiccas, tribal spiritual practises and more, and working out where and how the truths that those traditions carry might help us make sense of an increasingly nonsensical world. After all, if it’s clear that so many of the global oligarchs buy into Luciferian and Satanic worship, clearly they see the power of spiritual practise, albeit in a way I wouldn’t agree with!

For those wanting to explore this topic a little further, I can highly recommend a recent interview that Aubrey Marcus - who writes some great poems critical of the current narratives and agendas in society - did with Debra Silverman. You can watch that below:

Otherwise, let me know what this exploration brought up for you, and the thoughts and feelings you’re now sitting with as a result of reading this piece.

With gratitude,

Tom

