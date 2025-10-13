Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When a delight-dressed demon's cold-calling, To say that slavery's freedom - don't fear. Say no and smile, and watch for his squirming. If he claims that the benefits are clear For selling your soul to stay safe from harm, Say no and smile to this rash racketeer. If he tries to double-down in alarm That "convenience" will not buy you out, Say no and smile so you diffuse his charm. Should he implode with some red-raging shout, With threats of ruining your livelihood, Say no and smile. You have no need to doubt. And as more and more realise they should Not capitulate to devil-demands, Say no and smile just like you always could. When he denies he was out to cause fright, Wailing and whining for just one more chance, Say no and smile, then model what is right.

Say No And Smile ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw

The first draft of this piece was much heavier on criticising Digital IDs and the current push by several governments around the world - including the UK - to implement them. Most of the public focus in the UK is on the “BritCard” scheme announced by Labour. But, as many individuals have rightly pointed out, this may well be a distraction from the GOV.UK “OneLogin” system that is far more nefarious and already being rolled out.

I suspect the Labour government are using this issue to catalyse their own downfall and the hand the keys to Reform UK, who will be conveniently positioned as the “saviours of the people”. We will then witness Reform implement all the same kinds of policies that Labour and their technocratic and Fabian backers would have implemented anyways - just with a light blue and “freedom” coat of paint. The “BritCard” may be “scrapped”, but OneLogin and other schemes will surely be rolled out in the name of “cutting bloat from the civil service” and so forth.

I remain vigilant, as I believe a controlled form of mass outrage is exactly what the parasites in suits would like to see so they can use it to fuel the furtherance of their own narrative. That’s why I’m here creating poetry. I’m here to create my own narratives that render old ones obsolete - not be subservient to the narratives of others. I see me creating this poem and then reworking it to be more allegorical in nature to be a far more effective use of my time and skills in creating the world we wish to see. There are themes and patterns at play in the push for Digital IDs that have relevance far beyond this single issue, including relevance in a future where Digital IDs are long gone. I believe that future is already on its way - it’s on us to bring it into this world.

We’re all in the midst of one big game. But the joke’s on them, because they’ve not realised that more and more people are choosing to play by their own rules.

This is the message I’ll be bringing to the upcoming Say No To Digital ID demonstration happening later this week in London. Although I’m not normally drawn to these sorts of events, I do believe there is value in connecting with those who see the pitfalls of the Digital ID project - and those who can be shown that there is far more to be concerned about than simply “BritCard” - and to encourage them to look beyond what they stand “against” and instead look at what they stand “for”.

For my readers who plan on being in attendance, I hope to see you say no - and smile - to Digital ID schemes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this piece and I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom