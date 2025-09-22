Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tell me what you have been named And what that means to you. Does it follow silently To bite onto the new? All that great expectation, Mythology and lore, Does it chase you like a beast That prowls upon the moor? Tell me what has drawn you here And the journey you took; The adventure you carried While earth beneath you shook. I can hear your exhaustion, Each huff and puff of fear. Hear it’s echoes… Now hear me: In this place, you are safe here. Tell me what you’re running from, That’s stalking through the dark. How it’s eyes despise of you, The snarl with every bark. Even now, it circles round; You glimpse its spectral stance. The knot within you tightens As it waits for its chance. Tell me: now we stroke it’s name, And risk summoning it, As it’s closing in on you Your body starts to fit. For it shares your name, this fiend, And my eyes won’t discern It’s fangs clasped upon your chest That tell of it’s return. It’s okay to cry out at The trauma’s wrath again. A dog, known only to you, Is causing you this pain. But I’ve been leashed by a shuck That I then realised Was no hound, but a puppy From the past, left despised. You can hate me, if you must, For I rattled this cage. But I’ve not betrayed my word: You outlive this dog’s rage. Now that you have seen his tricks, Be sure your dog is tame. Relieve him of his duties, Now tell me: what’s your name?

This poem is a re-working of one of the oldest poems I have ever written, and one of the oldest here on Substack: Black Dog.

I’m still incredibly proud of that original piece - and, with increased practise and skill, I saw powerful opportunities to revisit the piece with a tighter grasp on meter, better pacing, and introducing ideas from British folklore (in this case, the Barghest or Black Shuck - both considered to be malicious, spectral black dogs that terrorise lone travellers) which I’ve been increasingly interested in across my poetry. Here was a great opportunity to connect the personal to the mythological to highlight that there are great reasons why these kinds of folk tales have been carried through the centuries.

Why bother focusing on folklore? Because these are some of the most pervasive, long-standing societal narratives that exist. In an era saturated by manipulative narratives from the media and politics, exercises in taking the narratives of the past and re-working our relationship with them to move beyond a state of fear, as I do here in A Barghest, we have a model for rewriting the story of our lives to become the heroes, whether it’s an ancestral or societal component, or a long-standing personal one. And I believe we’re in need of that more than ever.

Leave a comment to let me know how this piece landed with you compared to the original.

Leave a comment

Thank you for taking the time to read this piece. I look forward to bringing you more soon.

With gratitude,

Tom

Subscribe to receive new poems and reflections from me direct to you. Consider leaving a tip if you found value in this piece. Leave A Tip

There’s something unique about hearing poetry in a live context, and I regularly do live readings and shows where you can hear many of the pieces shared on Substack and contained within my books. Here are some of the upcoming appearances I already have scheduled in, with more to be announced soon, including international and online appearances to cater to those in different corners of the world.

Keep an eye on my Events page for more details, which you can view by using the button below:

Events