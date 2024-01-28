I’ve made sure to get some great new pieces out this week for everyone, in the knowledge that next week may not see any new poems as I’ll be taking a few days to for some birthday celebrations. That said, here are some of the highlights from this week:

New Poems

This week sees me take on the “found poem” format with my piece, “Our Uprootedness - A Poem Found In The Words Of Carl Jung”. It derives itself from an excerpt of Carl Jung’s memoirs, “Memories, Dreams, Reflections”, which I have been reading recently. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find the poem below.

Tribe Blog

This week’s Tribe Blog entry sees me relate some of Carl Jung’s writings to some of my own experiences in the week. This includes some of my views on environemtalism and what I see as a sensible approach to conservation. Take a look below if you haven’t already:

Shop Updates

To coincide with the release of “Our Uprootedness”, I have made a high-quality print of the poem available in the Shop. Like with my other prints, it is available either framed or unframed. Use the buttons below to navigate to the product pages.

Poetry From Elsewhere

I’ve been looking to get more into some of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, particularly his non-horror writings, based on the recommendations of some good friends of mine. I made a small dent a few weeks back into an audio version of “Eureka - A Prose Poem”, which covers Poe’s view on scientific practise, but have yet get back in to it.

One piece of work of his that has graced my presence recently, however, is “Alone”, discovered only after Poe’s death and published posthumously. I’ve linked Tom o’Bedlam’s excellent narrated version below along with a transcription.

From childhood’s hour I have not been As others were—I have not seen As others saw—I could not bring My passions from a common spring— From the same source I have not taken My sorrow—I could not awaken My heart to joy at the same tone— And all I lov’d—I lov’d alone— Then—in my childhood—in the dawn Of a most stormy life—was drawn From ev’ry depth of good and ill The mystery which binds me still— From the torrent, or the fountain— From the red cliff of the mountain— From the sun that ’round me roll’d In its autumn tint of gold— From the lightning in the sky As it pass’d me flying by— From the thunder, and the storm— And the cloud that took the form (When the rest of Heaven was blue) Of a demon in my view— Alone - by Edgar Allan Poe

And Finally…

Thank you for continuing to follow my progress. It's incredibly heartwarming to know you are here and believe in the work I'm doing, and I can't wait to be able to share more with you and the rest of the world soon.



With gratitude,

Tom