10h

Here’s the alternate version I wrote – which do you prefer?

--

Didn't you hear? They're after the chickens!

Every chicken must be known to the King

And be on a register-type of thing.

It's a tale enough to rival Dickens.

But here's where we see that the plot thickens:

Under the pretext of "bird flu" they'll bring

Control of your whole flock under their wing,

And technocratic takeover quickens.

I hope you're keeping chickens in your yard;

I hope your chickens are unregistered

I hope they cannot be tracked and then traced

To support the use of a ration card.

Give jabs and toxic feed to not one bird

And watch the pecks of fear you have erased.

8hEdited

Great poem! Hope you like this Suno AI musical version:

https://suno.com/s/ozqrF9vsxOD6kCYe

