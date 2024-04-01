Here's something a little more playful than my usual affairs, in keeping with the theme of today (April 1st). Those who know me personally may be well aware of my obsession with herbal teas, so here's a little piece to honour the joy they give me.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Peppermint tea over popcorn, and chamomile instead of crisps, Fennel, not fingers of fudge and chrysanthemum over chips. Trade my biscuit for some basil, liquorice allsorts for its root. For there's no treat like herbal tea, made from this planet's finest shoots. Forget your cans of coke and pop, I'd rather a drink of honeybush. Or give me rooibos for dessert: No sweets for me, no sugar rush. Nettle or berries? I'll take both. Hibiscus? Yes! But no Hershey's! Hawthorne, linden, ginger, gingko and turmeric over toffees. So raise to me, your cup of sage, and I'll raise back my jasmine pearls. For there's no treat like herbal tea, whose every sip within me swirls.

There’s No Treat Like Herbal Tea - A Poem by Tom Shaw

EDIT: As part of NaPoWriMo, which Tara Connor I wrote a one-line poem in keeping with the prompt which references this poem. It’s not worth publishing by itself, but alongside this piece, it makes perfect sense.

I Finished My Tea I suppose I should put the kettle back on.

