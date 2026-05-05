Tom Shaw

Tom Shaw

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
2h

.

Epitaph Paragraph

Always giddy

Nuttin hurt

I be a lyin'

In da dirt

HA HA

Gloomy Pluto??

Holy karmic cycles, Batman!

Tho my muses are sick

It still pleases Nick

More please.

mark spark

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