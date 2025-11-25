One of the most overlooked false narratives that Western governments have pushed is how they are shining beacons of accountability and anti-corruption compared to other nations.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The West still has rampant bribery - what do you think “fines”, “fees” and “taxes” are? How about dubious charitable donations, political lobbying, pay for speaking engagements and promises of cushy advisory board positions upon leaving office?

The West still has voting fraud - this is well documented in the States and the UK.

The West still ignores the demands of its people - Governments (or rather the higher-hands they are tied to) still push whatever policies they want, refuse to properly engage with petitions or public debate, use the whip to keep MPs in-line, and so forth. Furthermore, Covid has shown they’ll simply use “emergency measures” if they really must.

But by keeping the illusion alive that there is a perfectly-functioning democracy, where “everyone has a say”, many people simply feel they do not need to take action in the face of immoral and unlawful acts by their government.

At least in a society where everyone knows the government is fully corrupt, autocratic and unaccountable that people are more inclined to ignore decrees and live their own lives in a way they know is best. If anything, the Western nations are worse because of how much time and energy they invest in trying to convince us they are otherwise.

That brings me to the whole reason why I was moved to write this piece. If the entire system is deliberately set up to keep those who make decisions about the lives of others from being truly accountable, then how can we expect that any political party or movement who claims they can do that will actually be able to do that?

In the UK, there is a myth unfolding that Reform UK will be the saviours of the British people and will undo the damage of previous governments in areas like mass migration and grooming gangs, Digital ID, state overreach, woke ideology and so forth. Reform will not be your saviours - and many, including the likes of

, have pointed out why.

But it goes beyond this: the entire “democratic” system is designed to be as parasitic and unaccountable as possible - it’s exactly why politicians can happily go back on campaign promises, fuck up a country and not be responsible for any of the fallout. You cannot vote for candidates in a system that was deliberately designed to take individual agency away from you, and expect the incoming “saviours” to gift it all back to you. That’s exactly how we got in this mess in the first place.

It’s the same for me as believing we will get justice through the courts, or some Nuremberg-style mass trials for the “criminals” of the past few years - and then suddenly all will be hunky-dory and we will live in some dream fairyland.

I have news for you: you will never get your justice. Once you have stripped the railings of the old coat of perpetrator paint, you’ll put on a slightly different coat and 20 years time you’ll be doing it all again. Do you think there will not be another Matt Hancock or Keir Starmer? Even the likes of Gates and Tedros? Will you really find a sense of peace and justice once they are gone, or will the fact that the same system is still in place only mean that another Tedros will soon come to take his place.

Stop asking for what’s broken to be “reformed”. Start asking for your money back. Stop funding the systems and schemes that give technocrats and authoritarians their power. Opt out. Set up your own communities and be accountable to each other, and take no notice of “mandates” or “demands” of governments who wish to diminish and destroy your divine sovereignty. I highly recommend

and

‘s conversation all around voluntaryism to hear Carey’s own journey to such a position - and why it has merit.

I will not be voting for Reform. I don’t vote at all - but if I were’, I’d be asking to Refund UK - and that’s being optimistic we will ever get one. And if a political movement isn’t going to give you the solutions you need, then who will?

To close, I’d like to leave you with a poem I wrote in order to collate some of my thoughts on this matter - and to accomplish this, I wrote a parody of Walt Whitman’s famous poem “O Captain, My Captain!”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh captured! My captured! The fearful skit is done, The people still pay every tax, the prize they sought is won, The crisis near, never quite here, the people all lamenting, With hollow eyes, spines that keel, the grave: it seems impending. But oh heart! My heart! How it beats a call for thee To join me in the fields of green Where souls are always free. Oh captured! My captured! Rise up, for you’ll survive. Rise up—for you the world is for—for you the land will thrive, For you the roots and shoots will sprout—for you the world can heal, For you they call, your progeny, their eager faces are real; Here captured! Dear captured! Look not upon the screen, For it’s no dream that even now Your soul is always free. The captured have not answered, their lips are pale and still, It feels as though they hear me not and there’s no pulse nor will, Their ship is anchored in belief that liberty is done, And fearful that even one slip is just not worth the fun. So have false faith and idolise The ones who hurt with glee. Or join me in the fields of green Where souls are always free.

Oh Captured, My Captured! ~ A Poem by Tom Shaw

Thank you for making time to read this piece. I look forward to bringing you more in the future.

With gratitude,

Tom