As I write this, I am currently making time to decompress from the winter period in preparation for Anarchapulco 2026. I’ve been doing lots of planning and building in the background, ready to go into the year with a powerful fire and poetic offerings which I truly believe will change people’s lives. Those coming to Anarchapulco and PORTAL will get a taster of this, and I’m really excited to share more of these in the coming weeks after these events.

I did, however, make some time to visit the founders of Mycelium Hub when the core team were all in the UK. After being introduced to Mycelium Hub through others involved with Anarchapulco, I’ve had great pleasure in engaging with the distributed community they are building and being a part of what they are building. As part of my visit, we made time to record the following conversation, which you can watch in full below:

